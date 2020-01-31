In the crowded turnstile that is West 7th, Playground Bar Fort Worth brings its laidback “recess with alcohol” ethos to the trendy entertainment district –– an area that could probably use a little more chill. The place aims to create a neighborhood bar vibe and offers happy hour pricing all day, every day.

Located just east of University Drive on Morton Street, Playground is hosting its soft opening weekend beginning today. The bar is the latest concept by One Entertainment Group, the folks behind Texas Republic Bar & Kitchen, The Yard W7th, and Landmark Bar & Kitchen.

“We feel like we can provide a product that’s not in the area, and we feel like the current customer base that’s out there on West 7th will appreciate it,” said Sam Sameni, principal of One Entertainment Group.

The West 7th spot is the second Playground Bar location, following a successful opening on McKinney Avenue in Uptown Dallas in Aug 2017.

True to its name, the new watering hole’s menu features twists on childhood-favorite drinks –– basically spiked versions of popular brands, including Capri Suns, Sunny D, Yoo-hoos, Kool-Aid, and spiked freeze pops and Jell-O shots. The bar also offers street tacos as a base for all of that boozy nostalgia.

As with any playground, the bar features games like hopscotch, and there’s a seesaw on the patio.

Upon entry, a giant “Howdy from Fort Worth, Texas” selfie station hangs for the IG crowd to pose under. To the right is a wall covered in more than 780 vinyl records that spans the entire length of the bar.

Toward the back of the venue sits a plethora of video games, highlighted by a “Claw machine” that is filled with White Claw Hard Seltzer.

Weekend evenings will feature live DJs playing music videos that will be displayed on the nine jumbo TV screens and the bar’s projector, allowing for partygoers to visualize the mixes that are being played.

The same huge screens will also be showing sports for big games like the Super Bowl and for local teams like the Mavs and TCU football.

The place will offer Service Industry Night specials on Tuesdays; on Wednesdays comics will take the stage; and on Thursday nights, the bar will host karaoke. There’s never a cover.

The bar is open 2pm-2am Sun, from 5pm to 2am Mon-Fri, and from 2pm to 2am Sat.

Contact Last Call at LC@fwweekly.com.

Playground Bar Fort Worth

3009 Morton St, FW.

817-386-4996.