Wednesday 12 This afternoon, Kimbell Art Museum curator Jennifer Casler Price delivers the lecture In the Realms of Gods and Men: The Art and Architecture of Ancient Greece. During the centuries that the Greeks ruled the Mediterranean, visual art changed in response to the empire’s rising and falling fortunes in war and sometimes merely to a desire for novelty. The talk is at 12:30pm at 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-332-8451.

Thursday 13 – Midland native Susan Graham comes to the Kimbell Art Museum tonight to perform a plethora of songs, many of them by Robert Schumann. Along with pianist Malcolm Martineau, the mezzo-soprano aims to trace the German master’s influence to such disparate composers as Ravel, Grieg, Granados, and Rorem. The performance is at 7:30pm at 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Tickets are $25-65. Call 817-332-8451.

Friday 14 – Among Germans, Hans and Sophie Scholl are revered as young siblings who went from supporting the Nazis to founding the White Rose, an underground organization that opposed Hitler’s regime and the war it was waging. Amphibian Stage Productions commemorates them with Hans & Sophie, a world premiere of Sean Hudock and Illana Stein’s play, thru Mar 1 at 120 S Main St, FW. Tickets are $20-34. Call 817-923-3012.

Saturday 15 – Who wins the PBR Global Cup when it goes on this weekend at AT&T Stadium? USA will host the event, but our rodeo riders seem due for a stiff challenge from Brazil’s contingent, led by João Ricardo Vieira and José Vítor Leme. The best cowboys in the world will face off for national glory today thru Sun at 1 Legends Way, Arlington. Tickets are $15-120. Call 817-892-5000.

Sunday 16 – Ironically, the real-life King Macbeth enjoyed a relatively peaceful 17-year reign over his corner of Scotland, which he acquired by seeing his soldiers kill King Duncan I in battle, not by murdering him in his sleep. Shakespeare’s account of this Scottish king’s life, Macbeth, includes witches and far more excitement in its short length. Stolen Shakespeare Guild’s production runs Fri thru Mar 1 at Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St, FW. Tickets are $16-24. Call 866-811-4111.

Monday 17 – If you’re sad about the Stock Show leaving town, the NRCHA Celebration of Champions is in town to pick up the slack. The event showcases the work of reined cow horses (called working cow horses in some quarters), older horses that are trained to maneuver cows in particular directions. The show runs Thu thru Feb 22 at John Justin Arena, 3401 W Lancaster Av, FW. Admission is free. Call 940-488-1499.

Tuesday 18 – A native of Massachusetts, Mark Dion nevertheless became enchanted with the terrain, wildlife, and history of Texas. His series of installations The Perilous Texas Adventures of Mark Dion is now up at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, showcasing objects that he found while retracing the steps of 19th-century explorers, whose works are also in the show. The exhibit runs thru May 17 at 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-738-1933.