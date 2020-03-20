I’m not sure how it plays with the women who see it beneath my profile picture, but the bio line I’ve used lately across all the dating app profiles I’ve downloaded is “writer + artist + musician = bartender.” I’d hope it’s just my face and not that half-witty reduction of all the creative and economic aspects of my identity into a single, simple equation that keeps me single, but I’m also not so naïve to think that “bartender” is a great selling point, at least to the unknown, ostensibly single women hidden behind blurs of swipes. I know this because a Bumble date told me this.

“For a lot of women, ‘bartender’ is a dealbreaker,” she said. “It’s not only because of the weird hours and lifestyle but because most of the bartenders I know are usually kind of broke.”

She herself is in the service industry, so I suppose her opinion on this matter is as valid as it is direct. But seeing as how bars are all closed now, I’m left to turn those three identifying components of my life and livelihood into a new revenue solution, since “bartender” no longer brings in the cash.

I’m also a bass player, who sings in a pitch that stumbles somewhere between “rattling-out-of-the-nose honk” and “flatter than old soda water,” which means I really only play in a band situation. As such, I am leaning on the “writer” and “artist” parts to make money in the coming months, leaving the “musician” part to the many talented people in this town who actually play songs as their main source of income.

All those people need the rest of y’all’s help to get by during this surreal, overheated-suspense-novel-bought-before-a-flight of a historical moment, and the main format for this is through virtual tip jars appended to the live sets that local band people and solo artists are playing over various streaming services. Facebook Live seems (at least to me) the most convenient and widely available channel, though I have heard of artists broadcasting their performances over YouTube and Twitch and (probably) by sending voice memos to people through texts.

If you are so inclined to help out your favorite local singer-songwriters, the best thing is to pay attention to their social media feeds to find out where and when they’re playing — I put up a “Who’s playing a live stream?” post on Facebook the other day, and it was flooded with people who were doing sets that afternoon, night, and at random times like 1:30am. MASS has been presenting a Social Distancing Concert Series, in which performers play for tips given to the Near Southside venue’s Venmo, @massfwmusic (along with which performer you’re tipping). Thus far, the SDCS has included sets from Cameron Smith (Sur Duda, War Party), Ryker Hall, and Katie Robertson, with Quaker City Night Hawks’ Sam Anderson slated for tonight/Friday at 9, The Unlikely Candidates at 3pm on Saturday, and Flickerstick’s Brandin Lea on Sunday at 8pm. On their own, other artists, such as Keegan McInroe, Alexandra Rhea, and Paul Slavens, have been doing daily performances on their social media pages, and DJ Soft Cherry is popping up every so often to play a set. Be sure to check the social media accounts of your friends and favorites for when they’re playing and how you can tip them.

There’s also House of Iconoclast’s COM·IMMUNITY Facebook group, which is a clearing house of sorts for any local creative types like artists and musicians to share their work, including any links or apps by which said creative types pay their bills. Help Fort Worth has set up a calendar of musicians who are live streaming. And if you follow local musicians on IG, most of them have probably posted their profiles for Venmo, Cash App, or PayPal, and they all would be elated and appreciative if you dropped some bucks into their proverbial guitar cases

Since we are (hopefully) all going under lockdown soon, those dating apps are pretty pointless anyway, but if you see someone on Tinder or Bumble or BeatFarmersOnly.com who has “musician” in their profile, maybe swipe right just to see if they could use a little help keeping their lights on. And maybe give those bartenders a longer look. When we all get to go out for drinks again, all of us who make a living on tips, commissions, and digital downloads won’t forget that you took the time to be an empathetic human.

Contact HearSay at hearsay@fwweekly.com.