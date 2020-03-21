As I parked near The Bearded Lady to grab my to-go order, a long line of cars at nearby Hot Box Biscuit Club was awaiting orders of their own. Texas’ restaurants and bars are no longer serving customers indoors, but many service industry businesses are serving food and drinks (yes, including booze) to-go.

The Bearded Lady (300 S Main St, 817-349-9832)

The Lady is offering delivery service to folks who live within a few miles of the Near Southside Restaurant. Boozy options include sixers of beer, bottles of wine, and cocktails. Longtime patron Michael Montgomery shared his favorite menu option.

“My favorite eats at the Bearded Lady are the ever-changing burger or grilled cheese of the month,” he said. “They keep it fresh and unique. This month’s grilled cheese has a brie and fig spread with bacon and Gouda and crunchy apples in a perfectly toasted buttered sourdough.”

Hot Box Biscuit Club’s Big Boy (313 South Main St, 817-887-9019)

The Big Boy, a fried chicken sandwich, is diabolically delicious. The juicy cut of bird is encased in a thick, peppery batter. Thick slices of house pickles (hidden in a smattering of pimento cheese) add a tart pop that’s dill-icious. An herb-infused cream sauce and Hot Box’s famous pillowy biscuits round out the belt buster. I washed my Big Boy down with Martin House’s Pils. I might try the sandwich with Martin House’s spicy pickle beer next time.

Zoli’s Pizza (3501 Hulen St, 817-402-0050)

Man, I wish I had this place growing up instead of Cicis. The casual dining restaurant’s menu offers unique takes on familiar Italian options. On a recent visit, I sprung for the pizza. The pies come in two sizes. The larger option is square-shaped with a thick bed of dough that’s topped with created ingredients. (Yes, there’s a meat lovers option.)

I can only vouch for the Dope Sopp. I was intrigued by the disclaimer that it won the 2019 Caputo Cup for Best Pan Pizza. The doormat-sized pizza kept me fed for the next 24 hours. Pungent and spicy soppressata balanced with creamy ricotta and a soppressata marmalade made for a balanced and damn tasty experience. Zoli’s offers a wide range of beers (include some local options) on tap.

Zoli’s has new “pandemic” specials like the take-home Brisket Lasagnas, which can feed six people.

Black Cat Pizza (401 Bryan Ave, 817-489-5150)

What happens when two visionary and talented chefs team up? Usually something good. Black Cat Pizza is not the exception to that rule. Don’t come here for homogenous pizza that panders to preconceived bourgeois notions of what pizza is supposed to be. Black Cat’s sourdough crust alone deserves its own restaurant.

The TMNT is that odd assortment of things that somehow just works. Toasted kale, pesto, Marcon almonds, cheese, and seasonal vegetables somehow become more than the sum of its parts. Local beers are always on tap.

For a listing of other to-go offerings, visit the Weekly’s Bulletin Board.

