Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest order means that retailers, malls, restaurants, museums, and movie theaters can reopen at 25% capacity. For the most part, movie theaters said thanks, but no thanks.

Texas-based Alamo Drafthouse, known for providing the damn-near-perfect movie-watching experience, is remaining closed. North Texas-based Cinemark is as well. With safety a concern and a lack of new releases, this is not unexpected. The social-distancing answer? Coyote Drive-In. It has reopened.

The pavilion and grassy areas are off-limits and shows are single features of previously released movies, though you are safe inside your own vehicle. Last weekend through this Thursday, the drive-in featured Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Sonic the Hedgehog, Trolls World Tour, and The Fast and the Furious.

Screenings at Coyote Drive-In, 223 NE 4th St, FW. Tickets are free-$6. Call 817-717-7767.