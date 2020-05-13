Wednesday, May 13

Livestreaming has become the new norm. At work, we Zoom. Your favorite movies are on Netflix, and your couch is the best seat in the house. Now you can check out the real Parks and Recreation with a Virtual Wednesday Walk hosted by the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge. At 10am via Facebook.com/Fort-Worth-Nature-Center-Refuge-150092448363071, nature center experts will take you on a hike where you’ll see plants and animals along a different trail each week. Call 817-392-7410.

Thursday, May 14

Healthy, red-blooded Fort Worthians, this is your day to shine. Blood is in especially short supply. Donations are #essential. At the time of your choosing –– between 10am and 4pm by appointment only –– head to the Downtown YMCA (512 Lamar St, 817-332-3281) for the American Red Cross Blood Drive. Along with general blood and platelet donations, you can also help if you’ve already had the Rona. The Red Cross is “seeking people who are fully recovered from the new coronavirus to sign up to donate plasma to help current COVID-19 patients.” Register at RedCrossBlood.org or call

Friday, May 15

Unlike politics and science, art and science seem to mix just fine. Through a private Zoom webinar at 10:30am, those preregistered –– I’d do that now –– will be engaging in the Art & Science Series: Featuring Feathers edition. As the Sci-Tech Discovery Center in Frisco describes it, “Be an artist and a scientist as you explore the beauty and function of bird feathers.” It’s Frisco but no heavy driving. Light as a feather! For tickets, visit 13q.bookeo.com. Call 972-546-3050.

Saturday, May 16

Haven’t you been missing the people on Segways roaming about the city? Like the ghosts of downtowns past, they’re baa-aaack. From 10am to 3pm, you can connect with Cowtown Segway Tours and be social while social distancing. (Communicating through wireless headsets was already their thing.) Six scenic tour choices take you through Downtown, Trinity Trails, the Stockyards, and other sites to be seen. To sign up, visit CowtownSegwayTours.com. Tickets are $50-85. Call 682-225-0000.

Sunday, May 17

From Arcadia to Vaquero, yon 817 is chock full of coffee shops. So many already on the map must mean that neighborhoods can sustain multiple caffeine choices. If you’ve considered opening one yourself, grab a cup of joe and jump online. From 9am to 4pm, you can use your stimulus check and then some to take a one-day coffee workshop for $1,499. Texas Coffee School says, “This live streaming, online format of our coffee business curriculum is an entrepreneur’s roadmap for How to Open a Coffee Shop.” Register at TexasCoffeeSchool.com. Call 682-710-1320.

Monday, May 18

If your spring lockdown-and-chill lifestyle is leading to a winter baby boom, check out this course for expectant mothers. At 7:30am on New Mamma Mondays, join the free Fit 4 Baby virtual class. All trimesters welcome. If the baby is already on board, there’s also a free stroller-friendly class at 9am. “Since this is virtual and you will be in your own space, you can choose to have your kiddo in a stroller or not,” Fit 4 Mom says. “Baby-wearing is also welcome for this class.” Enroll at FortWorth.Fit4Mom.com/Scheule. Call 972-422-2155.



Tuesday, May 19

Cooking with Pam is not just good kitchen behavior. It’s also a Tuesday virtual cooking show hosted by Stage West. At 3pm, Pam Huie, the manager of the Lobby Café at Stage West, will be broadcasting from her home kitchen. View at Facebook.com/pg/StageWest/Videos. The event is free, but if you enjoy watching her do her thing –– or just want to support the arts in general –– donations are being accepted at StageWest.org/Donate. Call 817-STG-WEST (817-784-9378).