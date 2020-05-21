The next time you step foot in one of Fort Worth’s breweries (thanks, gov), raise a pint to the fine women and men behind these community-minded small businesses. Sometimes, it takes a worldwide pandemic to truly appreciate life’s pleasures.

If your Friday plans include participating in the statewide reopening of local breweries (at 25% occupancy), keep these local spots in mind.

HopFusion Ale Works

HopFusion Ale Works co-owner Macy Moore said his Near Southside brewery will open Friday at noon. The state occupancy guidelines will allow 50 folks inside at one time. Beer to-go options will still be available from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. HopFusion’s news taproom hours will run noon to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

“While masks are recommended, the state isn’t requiring them,” Moore said. “All drinks will be served in single-use cups with no flights available until we fully open. All tables will be cleaned and sanitized after each use and bathrooms and common areas will be cleaned and sanitized hourly.

Our staff is exactly the same as when we started the lockdown. To date, no employees have been laid off, so you can expect to see the same friendly faces at the brewery as before. We are very excited to reopen and hang with our friends again.”

Martin House Brewing Company

Shugg Cole, Martin House’s marketing director, said the Riverside brewery has no immediate plans to open their taproom, but beer to-go is available every day from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Rahr & Sons Brewing Company

In a Facebook announcement, Fort Worth’s venerable Rahr & Sons Brewing said, “YES, WE’RE OPEN!” The big opening will be this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. There will be limited seating capacity. Beers will be served via plastic cups.

“We ask that you please be patient with us as we navigate the ‘new normal’ of being a craft brewery with a taproom,” the message said. “We’re all trying to figure this out as we go, and we’re all in this together! All Rahr employees will be wearing masks and gloves during taproom service, and there will be hand sanitizing stations for your use. Please adhere to all social distance standards and practices while at the brewery and we will remain dedicated to keeping you safe, healthy, and holding a Rahr beer in hand!”

Panther Island Brewing Company

Panther Island owner/brewer Ryan McWhorter and marketing director Johnnye Michael said the Northside brewery will be opening Friday at 12 p.m. The brewery staff will be closely adhering to sanitation protocols, and taproom hours will resume normal hours. Indoor crowds will be limited to 25% capacity while the outdoor patio will have no restrictions other than existing social distancing protocols.

“We always have taken pride in our cleaning and sanitization practices,” the joint statement read, “however, we have stepped up our game with new around-the-clock protocols in place that feature chemicals that target the COVID virus. We have also rearranged the taproom and placed our tables six feet apart to ensure that you will be able to practice social distancing with ease. We will still offer curbside beer to-go. Our beertenders that you know and love have been trained on the new PIB procedures. We promise, they’ll be grinning ear to ear under their face shield. Can’t wait to #LARTY responsibly with you all!”

Funky Picnic Brewery & Café

Funky Picnic co-owner and general manager Samantha Glenn said her brewpub could have opened on May 1, but her team decided to hold off opening the dining area. They have and continue to offer food and beer to-go.

“Now we have made the decision to open our dining room again on Thursday, May 28, at 25% capacity, which is five tables” Glenn said. “While we are able to open at higher capacity at this time, we want to give our staff time to learn the new procedures at a smaller scale in order to reduce the occurrence of mistakes and keep everyone’s health and safety at the top of mind.”

Staff will be wearing masks, she continued, and guests are being asked to wear masks when they are not seated at their table. Reservations are not required, but they are highly recommended.

The dining space will be open Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“As we move forward, we will update days, hours, and capacity limits as the staff feel more comfortable with our new procedures,” Glenn said “but we are excited to be able to open our doors to our customers again! We will continue to have curbside pickup and take-out options for our customers.”

Cowtown Brewing Company

On a Facebook post, Cowtown Brewing said their craft beer and barbecue restaurant will open at 25% capacity on Friday. “Be on the lookout for details on how we plan to keep our customers and staff safe,” the message read. “We’re excited to see everyone again! We’ve appreciated all your continued support during this shutdown. See you at 11 a.m.”

Revolver Brewing

A spokesperson for Granbury-based Revolver Brewing said the brewery will reopen on Thursday, July 11.

“Attendance will be limited through pre-purchasing tickets online to ensure safe social distancing can be achieved,” the brewery spokesperson said. “Team members will be assigned for continuous touch point sanitation. Hand sanitizers will be readily available on all tables and entry/exit points.”

Wild Acre Brewing Company

Wild Acre owner John Pritchett now oversees two brewing spaces: a large production brewery on El Paso Street near East Lancaster Avenue and his new food-centric brewpub (Wild Acre Camp Bowie) in the Ridglea area.

“Camp Bowie is open and will remain so,” Pritchett said. We are “strictly following the protocols set forth to operate safely in terms of both occupancy levels, sanitation, and anti-spread practices. We have decided not to open back up the taproom and beer garden at our primary location on El Paso Street this weekend, but are making plans to do so next weekend.”

Fort Brewery & Pizza

Fort Brewery & Pizza is open for dine-in and patio service. The Near Southside pizzeria and brewpub has hand sanitizer stations at both doors, and the restaurant is using only disposable silverware. “We have spent the last two weeks finishing projects and getting everything ready,” a recent social media post read. “All guests/employees are required to get their temperature taken upon entering. We can’t wait to see y’all. Cheers.”