Wednesday, June 10

In these tumultuous times, disenfranchised youth are more vulnerable than ever. If you’ve ever thought about being a foster parent, now would be a good time. At 6pm today or next Wednesday, join the free online Foster Parent Orientation hosted by Pathways Youth and Family Services, an organization whose services include adoption, behavioral health, crisis intervention, and residential programs for teen boys and autistic children. To participate, go to Facebook.com/PathwaysTexas and see Events.

Thursday, June 11

Keller Summer Nights almost died. Thanks, ’rona. Instead of scrapping the whole thing, the North Fort Worth city has canceled the movie series but is keeping the free weekly concerts on Thursdays through June 25. At 7:30pm on the front lawn of Keller Town Hall (1100 Bear Creek Pkwy, 817-743-4050), you’ll hear the music of The Beatles performed by tribute band Me and My Monkey. The event is all ages. Blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic baskets are welcome. Social distancing, mask wearing, and hand sanitizing are highly recommended.

Friday, June 12

About a month into the stay-at-home order, fueled by sheer boredom, we Marie Condo’d the garage. Old camping gear does not bring me joy. At noon, I’m taking it to the big Garage Sale at Backwoods Fort Worth (441 Carroll St, 817-528-3197). Along with the store’s new and used outdoor gear at 70% off today, you can also consign with Backwoods or sell your things to them outright. The sale is in the parking lot –– weather permitting –– with limited occupancy inside the store.

Saturday, June 13

Ladies, ladies, ladies, let’s do this. At 1pm, crank up the Fiona Apple and head to the Dallas Women Entrepreneurs Expo & Fashion Show (3248 Skyway Circle, Irving, 214-871-5005). Admission is free, but you can upgrade to VIP for $5. “While every expo is unique in its approach and objectives,” the show says, “all are designed to encourage a fun spin on business, lively conversation, and enthusiasm for new ideas and perspectives.” Visit Eventbrite for tickets.

Sunday, June 14

Are you into Round and Round? Not in a Ratt-problem-on-a-Geico-commercial kind of way, but in the perpetual left-turn kind of way. NASCAR is about the only live sporting event being televised these days. At 12:30pm, enjoy some camaraderie with other gear-head fans at the Plaza Pub (1605 New York Av, Arlington) and watch some NASCAR. It’s their thing every Sunday.

Monday, June 15

Rail Club Live is still fighting the good fight. Now open daily, the Westside venue hosts music events in many genres. At 7pm each Monday, head to 3101 Joyce Drive for Proving Grounds Hip-Hop night featuring DJ Dog Style. And if you are a local hip-hop artist, owner Chris Palone wants to hear from you. “Do you have what it takes to perform on Rail Club Live national sold-out shows? Then come out and show us what you’re made of.” Did we mention you will be networking with industry professionals? Call 817-386-4309.

Tuesday, June 16

May the force be with you and yours. Children from third to fifth grade are welcome to learn coding at a themed online camp. At 4pm, Grand Prairie Libraries (901 Conover Dr, Grand Prairie, 972-237-5700) will take them on a Jetpack Adventure in this installment of their Star Wars Coding Camp. While there is no charge to attend, registration for this virtual Zoom event is required. Please email bbartley@gptx.org.