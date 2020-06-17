Like many theaters earlier this spring, Jubilee Theatre went on a three-month hiatus. Now they are back open just in time for their 39th anniversary.

Their spring season, Shades of Us premieres Fri at 8pm and runs thru July 19. On Thursdays thru Sundays, see Nate Jacobs’ How I Got Over, a gospel music celebration honoring Mahalia Jackson and other gospel greats and featuring songs like “Precious Lord, Take My Hand.”

Jackson was also known for her activism and was close to Martin Luther King Jr. “A voice like this comes not once in a century but once in a millennium,” Dr. King once said. She performed at his I Have a Dream speech and his funeral.