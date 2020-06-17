Wednesday, June 17

Why is it so hard for white people to talk about racism? Find out at 7pm. New World United Methodist Church is studying the book White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism. One of the three chapters covered this week is called White Women’s Tears, and the irony is not lost on me #ally. This online Zoom event is free to attend but requires the book. Reserve a spot via Facebook.com/NewWorldUMC.

Thursday, June 18

Juneteenth is not just one day in Fort Worth. At least not this year. Four days of celebrations kick off at 7pm with the Juneteenth Pop-Up Virtual Film Screening sponsored by Jim Austin Online and the Denton Film Festival. Friday and Saturday, there is a two-day Juneteenth Livestreaming Music Festival featuring zydeco and the blues with headliner Fat Daddy. Saturday, you can view a stage play by Greg Ellis — former all-pro defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys — called Juneteenth. Then on Sunday, there’s the City Men Cook 2020 Virtual Tribute to George Floyd and All Men Mentors on YouTube. The film screening and cooking tribute are free. The music festival and play tickets are $10 each at JimAustinOnline.com/JuneteenthFestival. If you don’t know about Juneteenth, this is a very affordable way to educate yourself.

Friday, June 19

Instead of their usual booze, Bendt Distillery Co. (225 S Charles St, Lewisville, 214-814-0545) produced free hand sanitizer for first responders during the lockdown. Now you can buy it from them, too. With their outside facilities now open, at 4pm you and Pop can eat, drink, and shop for gifts — and hand sanitizer — at Cocktails with DAD in the Whiskey Garden. Fort Worth roots-rocker Jacob Furr will perform. Admission is free. Bottle purchases include free custom engravings for Father’s Day.

Saturday, June 20

Summertime is always tough for kids who depend on school lunches for daily nutrition. This summer will be even harder. To help, Dog Haus Biergarten (4000 Bagpiper Way, Arlington, 682-276-6686) is sponsoring a No Kid Hungry Food Drive from 11am to 6pm benefiting Arlington Charities, a nonprofit fighting hunger locally. Items needed include canned protein, vegetables, and soups; dry pasta; rice; and jelly. When you donate your bag of goodies, you will receive a free slider burger and other specials on a future visit.

Sunday, June 21

I just love Joanna Gaines. For her, Magnolia means her empire in Waco. For us, it is a street on the Near Southside. My love for TV shows like Fixer Upper with Joanna and husband Chip Gaines makes me think I’ll know what’s what when I check out the virtual Historic Fairmount Home Tour. Instead of viewing the Craftsman bungalows and Victorian homes of Waco through the boob tube, I’ll be seeing what Fairmount has to offer here from noon to 5:30pm online Saturday and Sunday. Tours are free, but donations are encouraged. Simply visit HistoricFairmount.com/Home-Tour.

Monday, June 22

Due to COVID-19, the free art classes normally in the makerspace at the library in downtown Arlington have gone virtual. At 2pm, join the Arlington Public Libraries online for their free Art Is for Everyone class. Today’s subject is monoprinting with artist-instructor Sumbai Mushtaq. The class will be at Facebook.com/ArlingtonTXLib.

Tuesday, June 23

Is there a young person in your life who is interested in learning about a career in law enforcement? Maybe they want to be the change they seek. At 6pm every Tuesday, young people ages 14 to 21 can check out a free Explorers meeting hosted by the Haltom City Police Department at Post 502 (5110 Broadway, Haltom City). Call 817-222-7000.