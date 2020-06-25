LBGTQ S.A.V.E.S. –– an organization that provides a safe space for social and personal development for LGBTQ youth and allies –– is hosting SAVE Our Youth: Virtual Pride Celebration at 6:30pm Thu. This party will celebrate the community, volunteers, and staff while raising money for scholarships. Members of the WNBA team the Dallas Wings will be joining the fun. Attendance is free, but donations are encouraged. Visit Facebook.com/LBGTQSaves to attend.

The rescheduled Virtual Trinity Pride Fest is happening Friday at Facebook.com/TrinityPrideFW. There are promises of drag performances and much more. Can’t wait.

From Thursday to Saturday, there is an ongoing celebration for Pride Week at Club Changes (2637 E Lancaster Av, 817-413-2332), our critic’s pick for Best Gay Bar in our Best Of 2019 issue. Changes encourage you to join your friends on the new patio or visit sister gay bar Urban Cowboy Saloon across the street. Follow Club Changes online at Facebook.com/ChangesFW for details and drink specials.