Wednesday, July 1

It really is the apocalypse. 7-Eleven Day is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Traditionally, every July 11 in honor of the company’s anniversary, a free medium Slurpee awaits you at any 7-Eleven. You just show up and claim it. Nope. Not this year. Instead, the convenience store chain is spreading the love –– and the word about social distancing –– by issuing a free coupon to all members of its 7Rewards program valid throughout the month of July. I think you know what to do.

Thursday, July 2

At 2pm in the inland town of North Richland Hills, a gentleman named Dinosaur George –– a self-taught paleontologist –– will teach children about sea creatures as part of the mayor’s summer reading program. Your kids can join this Zoom adventure hosted by North Richland Hills Library for free, but you’ll need to grab one ticket per device by noon at Eventbrite.com. Call 817-427-6800.

Friday, July 3

While most movie theaters are closed right now, Coyote Drive-In (223 NE 4th St, 817-717-7767) is a favorite local exception. The downtown theater has snagged a new release called Skyman, based on the Carl Merryweather first-person alien-encounter story. See it on the big screen in your car at 10:40pm. Tickets are $4-7 at CoyoteDrive-In.com.

Saturday, July 4

But wait, there are more aliens. Another local movie spot, Palace Theater (300 S Main St, Grapevine, 817-410-6541), is screening the 1996 blockbuster alien-invasion movie Independence Day starring Will Smith, Bill Pullman, and Jeff Goldblum at 4pm. (Spoiler alert: Will Smith saves mankind.) Tickets are $6 Tickets.GrapevineTicketLine.com.

Sunday, July 5

From 9am to 6pm, the Chisholm Trail Museum is hosting An Old Fashion July 4th Celebration at 101 Chisholm Tr in Cleburne. Along with such Americana activities as eating contests (pie and watermelon), corn hole, horseshoes, and a petting zoo, there will also be food trucks, entertainment by The Legends of Texas, and fireworks on the lake. Free family event. Call 254-998-0261.

Monday, July 6

Now that the rush of Pride Month has passed, those in the LBGTQ community may be experiencing a hangover of sorts. If you are showing some symptoms of depression, there is a group in Richland Hills that wants to help. On Mondays at 7pm, Depression Connection For Recovery is hosting a weekly LGBTQ Depression Support Group at Embrace United Church of Christ (7500 Glenview Dr). Curriculum is “evidence based” and approved through SAMHSA, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. There is no cost to attend. Call 682-593-4358.

Tuesday, July 7

While their stage has been dark, Stage West has been lighting up the internet with a variety of virtual events. At 3pm on Tuesdays, join Randi Proffitt Leyva –– a long-time waitress at the theater’s Lobby Café –– for Cocktails & Mocktails with Randi. Every week, she will teach you how to make a different Stage West cocktail. Today we learn to whip up a watermelon mint spritzer. Free event, but donations encouraged. (Donate at Stagewest.org/Donate.) To attend, visit Facebook.com/StageWest.