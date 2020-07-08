While we do not know what to tell you about live baseball, hockey, or football at the moment, we do know that one local soccer club is bringing some much-needed sports entertainment to Martin Field, where the Fort Worth Vaqueros will play Inocentes FC in the Fort Worth Derby.

If you want to attend in person, capacity will be limited, and you should bring your own chair for seating in designated areas with appropriate social distancing in play. You must wear a mask, or one will be provided by the City of Fort Worth if you do not bring your own. Tickets are at Tickets.TherojaLeague.com. Children 5 or younger get in free.

For those more comfortable watching from home, the game will be broadcast for free on the Vaqueros Facebook page.

Fort Worth Vaqueros play Inocentes FC at 7:30pm Wed, July 8, at Martin Field, 599 Collard St, FW. Tickets are free-$10. Call 817-200-7355.