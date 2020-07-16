Besides the pig races and funnel cake, my favorite thing at the State Fair of Texas is having a Fletcher’s Original Corny Dog for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The Fletcher’s booth on the fairgrounds is quite easy to find. I go to Big Tex and then follow my nose. With the fair canceled this year, I will just have to find Fletcher’s through Google Maps instead.

Fletcher’s is hosting a series of pop-up events around North Texas, including one at Tyler DART Station in Dallas (1300 S Polk St) on Wed, July 15, at 4pm, and one at What’s On Tap in Highland Village (2570 FM 407, Ste 170, 972-966-2400) on Fri at 5pm.

For future dates and locations –– including Fort Worth –– visit FletchersCornyDogs.com/Events. While you’re at it, use the “contact us” tab to request a pop-up date at your business.