Wednesday July 22, 2020

No one wants to see your vacation pictures. Fort Worth Camera is bringing in a pro to help you with that problem. From 6pm to 8pm, David Akoubian –– professional photographer and Tamrom image master –– will be teaching a webinar via Zoom called 10 Tips to Improve Your Landscape and Travel Photography. Tickets are $19 at Register.GoToWebinar.com.

Thursday July 23, 2020

Seasons do change. But with summer finally here, we are still mostly virtual when it comes to events. That fact is especially true for the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. With the 2020 competition canceled, the organization is reliving past recitals online. On Thursdays at 8pm thru Aug 6 –– and 1pm on Aug 13 –– jump online for the Cliburn Watch Party: Summer Sessions. Today’s showcase features the winners of the 2019 Junior Competition, including Shaun Hern Lee (1st), Eva Gevorgyan (2nd), and JiWon Yang (3rd). See the full schedule and view for free at Cliburn.org/Cliburn-at-Home.

Friday July 24, 2020

According to Baxter –– my next-door neighbor’s adorable mixed-breed dog who loves me –– this is National Barkarita Day at MUTTS Canine Cantina (5317 Clearfork Main St, 817-377-0151). While he is glad his human can order $4 Barkaritas all day while supplies last, he’s more interested in the adjoining off-leash dog park. “Woof.” You said it, Baxter.

Saturday July 25, 2020

At 8pm, enjoy music made famous by the movies at the Casual Night at the Museum! concert at the Arlington Museum of Art (201 W Main St, 817-275-4600). Dress casually as if for a park concert, says the AMA. “But we’ll be in the air-conditioning!” (Walking shorts and a sweater. Got it.) Live performances by Kathy Hodge Abrahamson, Timothy Angel, Erik Barnes, LeeAnne Chenoweith, Jim Higgins, and Don O’Neal LeBlanc include an aria from Pretty Woman, the tango from Scent of a Woman, and more. Complimentary wine and soft drinks will be available, but you can also BYOB. Tickets are $35-80 at TimelessConcerts.com.

Sunday July 26, 2020

No need to hit Dallas for a gospel brunch. Fort Worth has one now at Gemelle (4400 White Settlement Rd, 817-732-9535). The free Sunday Gospel Brunch Show starts at 11am and will feature Fort Worth Opera’s own Sheran Keyton and the Joe Rogers Trio until 2pm. See the menu and reserve a table at GemelleFTW.com.

Monday July 27, 2020

In Old Testament times –– and by that, I mean “before March” –– the 21-35-year-old professionals in the Pub Theology social group at First United Methodist Church would typically meet at pubs to talk about life’s “big stuff.” Instead, at 6:30pm, they are taking it online with a virtual Zoom happy hour. Today’s topic is Maintaining Our Mental Health During the Pandemic. Pour a cold one and catch up with them at Ow.ly/Djg550AB9OO.

Tuesday July 28, 2020

At 9:45am Tuesday and Thursday this week and next, you can get a workout while your little ones are being entertained. The Daily Method (2000 W Berry St, Ste 200, 817-889-2551) is holding Craft + Barre out on the lawn with The Little Art Bus parked nearby to teach your kids art. Adult barre class is $15. Child art class is $20. For signup information, go to Facebook.com/TDMFortWorth.

8 Days a Week

Now thru Aug 31, you can try The T’s new ZIPZONE ride-share service for free. Areas served include hospitals, restaurants, businesses, and more in the Hospital District and other parts of the Near Southside. According to Trinity Metro CEO/President Bob Baulsir, this new, daily, on-demand transit option will serve as a first-mile/last-mile connection to buses and trains using a fleet of black Toyota Siennas from 6am to 8pm. To use the service, you will need to download the Trinity Metro ZIPZONE app via your phone.