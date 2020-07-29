Wednesday July 29, 2020

Impertinent. This is what my grandmother –– and Beatrix Potter, who wrote The Tale of Squirrel Nutkin –– would call me for asking uncomfortable questions. Lighthouse for the Blind of Fort Worth is encouraging this behavior, however. At 4pm on the last Wed of every month, join the free interactive online forum Ask The Blind Guys and hear the answers to submitted questions. It is a safe space for having inquisitive conversations without fear of offending anyone. Send questions to AskTheBlindGuys@LighthouseFW.org. Your name will not be disclosed. To register and receive instructions on how to join the meeting, email RSmith@LighthouseFW.org.

Thursday July 30, 2020

Interested in a future in the theater? Or the theatre, as it were. At 6pm, Theatre Wesleyan (1205 Binkley St, 817-531-4211) is hosting a free online event called TXWES Behind the Scenes via Zoom. Student and faculty alumni and current students will give you some insight into the Texas Wesleyan university Theater Program and share their first-hand experiences working on various show productions. Most importantly, there will be prizes. To attend, log in at Facebook.com/TheatreWesleyan.

Friday July 31, 2020

Back-to-school means a new backpack for most kids. How great would it be to win a free one already filled with school supplies? Throughout the day from today thru Aug 29, stop by any participating BoostMobile store –– like the Fort Worth location at 2427 Azle Av –– and spin the wheel for a chance to win. There will be many winners but only one spin per customer. No purchase necessary. For official rules, visit BoostMobileBackToSchool.com. Call 817-924-6500.

Saturday August 1, 2020

Today and every Sat, Branch & Bird (640 Taylor St, 682-785-8888) offers local music on the roof to enhance your dinner and cocktails. Food and drinks –– contemporary cuisine and cocktails –– are served from 4pm to 10pm. Music is played from 6pm to 9pm. No cover. This week, see Joseph Laws of the grooving blues-rock band The Weathered Eyes play a solo acoustic set. For future lineups, visit BranchBirdFW.com/Saturday-Special.

Sunday August 2, 2020

I love a good “everything” bagel. But making one from scratch? Beyond sticking one in the toaster, I have no clue. At 10:30am, I can get a clue by jumping on a free Zoom class presented by the Jewish Federation of Fort Worth and learn to make a traditional Jewish bagel. The instructor –– Rich Hollander of Congregation Ahavath Sholom –– has been making bagels for C.A.S. for over 10 years. The Art of Bagel Making class is free, but you must register in advance. For a list of supplies you will need if cooking along –– and to register –– visit the Jewish Federation on Facebook.

Monday August 3, 2020

Believe it or not, from Aug 3 to Aug 7, the Southwest Believers Conference is taking over the Fort Worth Convention Center (1201 Houston St) for their 40th annual event. The Power of Together –– that’s this year’s convention theme –– is open 9am-9pm daily with Jesse Duplantis, a New Orleans-based charismatic televangelist who is a contemporary of local sponsor Kenneth Copeland, speaking four times throughout the conference. Admission is free, but you must register for a ticket ahead of time at KCM.com. Call 800-600-7395.

Tuesday August 4, 2020

Whether at the schoolhouse or at their own house, kids will be hitting the books –– or the internet –– again soon. Regardless of their learning location, many families will still need help with school supplies. From Aug 1 to Aug 13 from 1pm to 4pm, you will receive $2 off admission at Texas Skatium (5515 S Cooper St, Arlington, 817-784-6222) when you bring a donation of unused school supplies. Regular admission is $12 per person, which includes the skate rental if you need it. See requested items at Facebook.com/ArlingtonSkatium.

8 Days a Week

Over the summer, Night & Day has covered a few blood drives, so I was surprised to learn that most blood drives –– 70% to be exact –– have been canceled due to various concerns brought on by COVID-19. The cascade of cancellations has created a blood shortage. If you are interested in hosting a blood drive, Carter BloodCare (1263 W Rosedale St) needs to hear from you STAT. They know how to create a safe, socially distant event. Call the drive coordinator at 817-412-5830 or visit CarterBloodCare.org.