Welcome to On Tap in Fort Worth. Every week, we will have a beer with a local mover and shaker and chat about what’s on their mind. Our first guest is Macy Moore, co-owner of HopFusion Ale Works on the Near Southside. COVID-19 has presented daunting challenges for the brewery, Moore said. The stresses of running a business during a pandemic have reminded him that people matter more than profits. Special thanks to Moore for helping make our first episode a reality and to Wyatt Newquist for handling the production. We recently launched our Best Of 2020 ballot, so be sure to vote for best brewery and support your local breweries by buying curbside beer as your time and resources allow.