Wednesday, August 19

Going back to school is exciting but also stressful for kids and parents alike. This is especially true for those parents navigating remote learning this semester. According to Hannah Lathen of ACH Child and Family Services, there is a growing fear that parents can’t do it all and don’t know where to start. At 2pm –– then again at 6pm en español –– ACH is hosting a free Zoom class called Uncertainty Is Real: Tips for Heading Back to School During the Pandemic. Led by ACH counselors, this class will provide tips and training for parents. To attend, fill out the form at ACHServices.org/Uncertainty-is-Real. Call 817-935-HOPE.

Thursday, August 20

At 5:30pm, join the Amon Carter Museum of American Art on Facebook Live for a Virtual Happy Hour chat with artist Lingchia Tsai and Carter educator Erin Long. After their discussion about their artsy endeavors during the pandemic, it’s arts-and-crafts time. Drink and draw along as Tsai demonstrates how to make Texas-themed thank-you greeting cards. This event is free to attend, but you will need art supplies and your drink of choice. Find the full supply list at Facebook.com/TheAmonCarter.

Friday, August 21

From Granddad’s back-in-my-day stories to actual family trees created for sociology classes, most of us have dabbled in genealogy. The next step in this modern world is DNA testing. With those test results in hand –– and the DNA website you used for testing open in a separate tab –– join a Zoom session with expert Hank Huffman for a DNA overview and personalized walkthrough at 2pm. Huffman will discuss how to link DNA results with traditional genealogy research for a better big picture. DNA for Genealogy is free to attend. Sign up at ArlingtonLibrary.Evanced.info. Call 817-459-6900.

Saturday, August 22

When UFC fighter Pedro Munhoz tested positive for COVID-19 in early July, his bout with Frankie Edgar was cancelled. At 8pm, see the rescheduled Munhoz/Edgar bout as the main event on UFC’s fight card today. This will be Edgar’s first fight after his recent move to the bantamweight category. The lineup also includes Hall/Romero, Gamzatov/Preux, Agapova/Dobson, Inoue/Lemos, and Hill/Waterson. You can catch this fight on ESPN at home, but you can also watch it at a Hooters (Fort Worth, Arlington, NRH) or keep it independent by going to Buffalo Bros (3015 S University Dr, 817-386-9601). Either way, sounds like you will be eating wings.

Sunday, August 23

On a dark desert highway, cool wind in my hair. Wait. What? Different highway. Meteorologist Dan Henry would like you to imagine that you are blindsided on a dark highway by a half-mile-wide tornado. This and other stories of storm survival fill Henry’s new 268-page book Menacing Skies: Texas Weather and Stories of Survival. At 3pm at Arlington Music Hall (224 N Center St, 817-226-4400), you can attend his talk/Q&A about his book. Admission is free. Register at Eventbrite.com.

Monday, August 24

Happy National Peach Pie Day! Here in Texas, we celebrate peaches more often with peach cobbler. For a scoop of this delightful dessert, stop by Back Country BBQ (6940 Greenville Av, Dallas, 214-696-6940), Back Forty Smokehouse (8021 Main St, NRH, 817-428-2225), or Madea’s DownHome Cooking (1019 W Enon Av, Everman, 817-551-9295). If you would rather celebrate at home with an actual pie, grab a Freestone Peach Pie for only $10.99 at Central Market (4651 W Fwy, 817-989-4700).

Tuesday, August 25

While Funkytown Fermatorium is no longer in business, Deep Ellum Brewing is alive and well in Dallas as a brewery and regionally as a brand. Celebrate eight years of their famous Dallas Blonde ale with the Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill (350 W Los Colinas Blvd, Irving, 214-496-0400). From 11:30am to 9:30pm, receive a free branded pint glass with your beer purchase. Long live Deep Ellum!

8 Days a Week

Eye strain is a real problem. With school starting back and August being National Eye Exam Month, Brad Brocwell, optometrist and VP of clinical operations for My EyeLab, has some everyday tips to help everyone with their eyesight. Use natural sunlight when possible by being on the patio or placing workspaces by windows. Take lots of breaks to help your mind, your eyes, and, perhaps, your mind’s eye. No electronics right before bed. (Note to self on that one.) Buy blue-light glasses –– or add blue-light screens to prescription glasses –– to help diffuse harmful rays generated by digital screens. My EyeLab is offering free eye exams for kids in August at many of its locations in North Texas. For more information, visit MyeEyeLab.com.