Alley Cats Entertainment –– with locations in Arlington and Hurst –– has teamed up with the Dallas Chapter of the American Association of Zookeepers to raise money to help endangered wildlife, including rhinos and cheetahs, at the 30th annual Bowling for Rhinos event.

The net proceeds –– 100% –– from auction sales, donations, merchandise sales, and tickets will go directly toward animal conservation and will be split evenly among Action for Cheetahs (Kenya), the International Rhino Foundation (Indonesia), and Lewa Wildlife Conservancy (Kenya).

Tickets are buy-now-bowl-later. This means that you can redeem the voucher for your day of fun at Alley Cats now thru Dec 1, allowing the time needed for all parties to practice proper social distancing. Along with bowling, tickets include other unlimited activities like laser tag and putt-putt golf, plus a $10 FUN card to use in the Alley Cats game room.

Tickets are $24.99 at Tickets.AlleyCatsBowl.com (password: BFR2020). To participate in the silent auction or buy event merchandise, visit 32Auctions.com/BRF2020.

Bowl for Rhinos runs thru Dec 1 at Alley Cats Entertainment, 2008 W Pleasant Ridge Rd, Arlington. 817-784-2695. • 609 NE Loop 820, Hurst. 817-589-0523.