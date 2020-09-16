Many nonprofits here in North Texas are still suffering from the dramatic impact of the pandemic. They still need our help. With the cancellation of fundraising events, an increase in demand for critical services, and the loss of volunteers, charitable organizations are in dire straits. The most impactful way to support these great organizations is by giving financially, but other ways to help include donating requested supplies to community clinics, animal rescue groups, homeless shelters, and arts organizations around town.

Thu is the fall date for North Texas Giving Day, and every nonprofit organization will be rallying for donations. Choose from more than 3,000 participants in 20 North Texas counties. For more information, visit NorthTexasGivingDay.org/NonProfits.