The Bearded Lady recently turned 7, so for Episode 6 we chatted with owner Shannon Osbakken about her popular brewpub and the challenges of owning a restaurant during a pandemic. Willie Lindsay, local craft brew personality and Bearded Lady beer slinger, sat in and described his favorite beers that are in cans or on tap at the Lady. Part of the restaurant’s popularity is due to its creative menu of sandwiches and burgers, including newcomer the Birria Lady. The grilled sammy incorporates stewed beef, consommé for dipping, and other flavors typically found in the uber-popular birria taco.

