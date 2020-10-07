According to the City of Fort Worth, Hispanic and LatinX Americans make up nearly one-fifth of the U.S. population. They have been influential in every part of the nation’s history, from art to politics to business to the military. Celebrated from mid-September to mid-October, Hispanic Heritage Month honors these contributions.

The Hispanic influence on our culinary culture in Fort Worth was abundantly clear in our Best Of 2020 edition in stands on Sep 23 and now online. Beyond the categories for Mexican food and Tex-Mex cuisine , and the fact that there are so many great tacos we had to make a Top 5 winners list, Chef Kevin Martinez of Tokyo Cafe won Best Pandemic Hero for his contribution to the community. He asked businesses, chefs, and fellow restaurateurs to donate food, then created bundles and gave them away on Sundays.

If you’re still not going out places, perhaps it’s time to do some online shopping and check out new books by Hispanic authors. CLASP –– the Consortium of Latin American Studies Programs –– and the Hispanic Division of the Library of Congress recently hosted their virtual America’s Awards. Between Us and Abuela: A Family Story from the Border by Mitali Perkins, The Moon Within by Aida Salazar, and My Papi Has a Motorcycle by Isabel Quinter were among the winning books.