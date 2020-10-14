Wednesday October 14

The Aledo Children’s AdvoCats –– a nonprofit that helps Aledo ISD children and families in need –– hosts a Charity Clay Shoot at Defender Outdoors Clay Sports Ranch (8270 Aledo Rd, 817-935-8378) at 9am. Individual shooters can participate for $125. To donate or participate, visit AledoAdvocats.com.

Thursday October 15

One local high school has become very innovative. From 5pm to 7pm daily thru Sat, Timberview Theater is launching its 2020/2021 season with Alice in Quarantine: A Drive-Thru Adventure in the Timberview High School parking lot (7700 S Watson Rd, Arlington, 682-314-1300). Admission is $3-5.

Friday October 16

As I understand it, when you say, “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice,” the pandemic disappears. No? Well, dang it. From 7pm to 10pm, MUTT’s Canine Cantina (5317 Clearfork Main St, 817-377-02151) is screening the movie of the same name for its weekly Movie Night. The screening is free to attend, but you will need a day pass or membership to enter the park.

Saturday October 17

It’s hard out here. Ask Hayes Carll. At 6pm, grab a square on the lawn at Levitt Pavilion (100 W Abram, Arlington, 817-543-4301) and enjoy the final livestreaming concert event of Levitt’s season on their big screen. The socially distant squares of real estate are first-come, first-served, and each holds up to eight people.

Sunday October 18

Because seasons are irrelevant in 2020 –– and in Texas in the fall –– the Bert Kreischer: Hot Summer Nights comedy tour is hitting Fort Worth now. At 6pm, head to Coyote Drive-In (223 NE 4th St, 817-717-7767) for a night of live –– not telecast –– standup comedy. Tickets start at $35 per person at BertFortWorth.NightOut.com.

Monday October 19

Spoiler alert: My Octopus Teacher will break your heart. If you’ve been wanting to watch the new documentary about a wildlife photographer and the special friend he made under the sea, save it for a Mon. If it ruins your night, no big loss. It’s a day that usually sucks anyway. The film can be screened on Netflix or at New.PremiumFilm.xyz.

Tuesday October 20

As part of its annual monthlong October event called Texas Rose, Romance & Readers Showcase, The Dock Bookshop (6637 Meadowbrook Dr, 817-457-5700) introduces a new hardcover book titled GLORY: Magical Visions of Black Beauty. This photography book by husband-wife team Kahran and Reges Bethencourt “shatters the conventional standards of beauty for Black children.” The Dock is open from 1pm to 7pm. GLORY can be pre-ordered at TheDockBookshop.com for $24.