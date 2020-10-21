Before the pandemic, comedy troupe Four Day Weekend had the longest-running live show in the Southwest. Along with weekly shows at its theaters in Fort Worth (312 Houston St Ste 7404, 817-226-4329) and Dallas (5601 Sears St, 817-226-4329), 4DW has a corporate communications division, an improv training center, and a TV and film department. Their classes have helped many a sales team. Now, they need your help.

COVID-19 meant the closing of both 4DQ theaters. Still offering virtual corporate work and video production, the troupe has survived. With plans to reopen both theaters soon, 4DW needs a helping hand. Says founding partner David Wilk, “We’re doing what we do best: putting on a show.” At 8pm Sat, log on from wherever you are and participate in the Four Day 4Ever virtual benefit performance livestreaming at Facebook.com/FourDayWeekend. The show is free, but donations are much appreciated. Donate at GoFundMe.com/F/FourDay4Ever.