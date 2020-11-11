On Memorial Day, we honor our military who lost their lives in the line of duty. On Veterans Day, we honor the living. If you haven’t lately, it’s time to thank a veteran for their service. Organizations, from nonprofits to restaurants and more, are celebrating in some interesting ways.

For those feeling especially active, there is a Veterans Day Half Marathon on Sat from 7:30am to 12:30pm at Kathrine Rose Memorial Park (3030 N Walnut Creek Dr) in Mansfield. This event is benefiting the Taya & Chris Kyle Foundation and Service Family Strong. Tickets are $30-55 for in-person participation and $30-40 for virtual at RunSignUp.com. Registration includes a custom face covering, finisher medal and patch, and a long-sleeved T-shirt.

If you’d rather watch along the sideline, then perhaps you’d enjoy a parade. At 11am downtown, the Tarrant County Veterans Day Parade will honor the 100 years of service by the Disabled Veterans of America, an organization that helps injured and ill veterans and their families. For details about the parade route and ways that you can volunteer, visit FW2020VetParade.org.

Many restaurants offer a discount for veterans year-round, while others have special promotions just for Veterans Day. On Wed — all day — Hopdoddy Burger Bar (2300 W 7th St, Ste 140, 817-270-2337) offers a free Classic Burger or Classic Cheeseburger to all active military service members and veterans with military ID or in uniform. This offer is available for in-store dining or to-go orders.

Thanksgiving includes thankfulness right in the name. What better way to thank a veteran than with a free Thanksgiving dinner? From 3pm to 9pm, Rail Club Live (3101 Joyce Dr, 817-386-4309) invites not only all veterans but also those working for the fire and police departments (and their families as well) to enjoy a free meal and meet new friends among the Rail Club “misfits.”