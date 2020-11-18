Wednesday November 18

From 6:30pm to 8:30pm, Lush Garden Works — an Arlington garden shop — is hosting Girls’ Night Out Terrarium Class at Poured Wine Bar (1601 E Debbie Ln, Ste 1105, Mansfield, 817-453-7919). Tickets are $35 per person on Eventbrite.com and include all the supplies needed to build a succulent terrarium that will be yours to keep.

Thursday November 19

From 5pm to 7pm in person (1612 S University Dr, Ste 401C, 817-484-5580) — or noon thru Fri at midnight online (KendraScott.com) — do some early holiday shopping at Kendra Scott Gives Back. The retailer will donate 20% of your purchase to Project BeLovEd, a nonprofit that “strives to educate, advocate, and collaborate to change the conversation about sexual assault and empower survivors to find their voices.” Jewelry. It’s what’s for Christmas. (Note: If shopping online, use code GIVEBACK-02YK in the coupon code field before you check out.)

Friday November 20

Ayden Trammell dropped a love song on Spotify on Valentine’s Day and became our cover story in July (search by his name on FWWeekly.com). Trammell has been using his lockdown/pandemic time since then to write lyrics, experiment with sounds, and shoot a music video. This singer-songwriter/TCU student is a busy guy, but he’s making time for the masses on Thanksgiving break. At 9pm, join Trammell, Red Ants (his band), and KindKeith at MASS (1002 S Main St, 682-707-7774) for the Pre-Thanksgiving Getdown. Tickets are $10 in advance on Prekindle.com. Doors are at 8pm.

Saturday November 21

Are you ready for some hot rods and hot babes? Can I even say that? I think I will. You see, the 4th Annual Christmas Car Show is from 9am to 2:30pm at Moslah Shrine (1100 Henderson St, 817-335-9469) with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders as special guests. If you’d like to be a vendor or show a car, see the various costs at MoslahShrine.org. Attendance is free, but bring spending money. There will be a craft fair and the aforementioned vendors.

Sunday November 22

While the margarita folks took their event outside this year, the annual Fort Worth Parade of Lights will be indoors only and telecast. That’s right, no in-person attendees. At 7pm, tune in at TXA21 on your television — or head to the Parade of Lights’ page on Facebook — and watch the parade from home. Then from 6 to 8pm Nov 23-24, see the floats in person for free at the Downtown Showcase of Floats (Main St) with holiday music playing and socially distanced photo opportunities available.

Monday November 23

From 5pm to 7pm, attend Pumpkins & Prosecco on the patio of Cat City Grill (1208 W Magnolia Av, 817-916-5333), where you will learn how to make a floral and pumpkin centerpiece for Thanksgiving. The cost of $50 per person includes appetizers by Chef Osman and a complimentary glass of prosecco. Call to RSVP by Sat.

Tuesday November 24

Tulips — the long-awaited music venue — is now open at a limited capacity at 112 St Louis Av (817-247-2518) and is bringing in the one and only Big Mike for a weekly residency from 7pm to 10pm every Tue thru mid-December. These shows are free if you RSVP on Prekindle.com.

8 Days a Week

Now that’s it cooled off but not freezing, it’s a great time to visit Traders Village (2602 Mayfield Rd, Grand Prairie, 972-647-2331). As they are open year-round in an outdoor setting, it’s a pandemic getaway for shopping, eating, and drinking, plus they have a permanent midway with unlimited rides for just $14 per day and live entertainment. Admission is $4 per vehicle. From laundry detergent to the clothes and the washer, tiger blankets (#TigerKing!) to tires, and jewelry to junk, some of everything can be found at this thriving flea market. While you can’t go every day, you can undoubtedly go every weekend. Follow them on Facebook to see the latest happenings.