Jenna Hill-Higgs recently opened Liberty Lounge (515 S Jennings Av, 682-730-0915) in the building formerly occupied by the 515 Bar on the Near Southside, so we paid a visit to see what her new watering hole is all about. Hill-Higgs talked about the importance of inclusivity, upcoming events, and what she is grateful for.

