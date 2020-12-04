Texas gift ideas for under the tree. Photo courtesy Canva.

As we contemplate staying home this year and not seeing extended family, here are some Texas gift ideas to send afar. Those of us simply proud to be living in the Lone Star State — and especially in the 817 — can share the love with local friends and family by purchasing these Texas-centric items.

Chimineas

Green’s Produce & Plants

3001 W Arkansas Ln, Arlington, 817-274-2435, GreensProduce.com

Price $19.99-$99.99

When you live where it’s cold enough for a fire but still warm enough to be outside in the winter, a chiminea is the perfect patio accessory. Green’s has several sizes available, including a table-top size for $19.99, a larger outdoor size for $79.99, and an extra-large outdoor size for $99.99.

Ebbets Field Fort Worth Cats 1959 Strapback Hat

Morgan Mercantile

121 S Main St, Ste 1, 817-720-6160, MorganMercantile.com

Price $49

This Fort Worth Cats patch hat is made in the USA of genuine royal blue wool broadcloth. It has a standard visor with green satin under visor, satin taping, cotton sweatband, and vintage hair-cloth-backed buckram crown. Adjustable sizes come with a leather strap and antiqued brass closure.

Fort Worth Candle

Jackson Vaughn

403 N Bishop Av, Dallas, 214-942-4600,

JacksonVaughn.com

Price $26-$36

This soy/wax blend candle has notes of burnished leather, perennial blossoms, and fresh-cut wildflowers. It is available in a 16-oz. or 9-oz. size with a decorative lid. Burn time is 90 hours.

North Star Beer Sign

Goodwill Industries

Price $19.99

Remember when our Dallas Stars were the North Stars? Goodwill does. This replica vintage-styled sign with the emblem of North Star Beer — a real brand once sold in Minnesota — would be a great addition to any sports fan’s den. Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth — including locations from Arlington to White Settlement and all points in between — have a “new goods” section in every store. While supplies are limited, a small quantity of each featured retail item can be found at each location. This includes athletic wear, home décor, housewares, seasonal gifts and decorations, toiletries, and more.

North Texas Artists

Record Store Day Releases

RSD Black Friday

RecordStoreDay.com

Several musicians hailing from North Texas had special releases for Record Store Red Day on Black Friday, including Childish Things (2X LP, RSD first) by Fort Worth native James McMurty, Playday (12” vinyl, RSD exclusive) by Dallasite Norah Jones, and Circles (3” RSD vinyl) by Plano’s own Post Malone. Local record shops that participated could do a special order for you if you missed out that day, including CD Warehouse in Arlington (1213 S Cooper St, 817-460-2392), Forever Young Records in Grand Prairie (2955 S Hwy 360, 972-352-6299), and Doc’s Records & Vintage in Fort Worth (2628 Weisenberger St, 817-732-5455).

Silver Star Texas Honey Whiskey

Trinity River Distillery

1734 E El Paso St, Ste 130, 817-841-2837

SilverStarSpirits.com

Price $39.99

Located right here in Fort Worth, Trinity River Distillery has its Silver Star Spirits whiskey and vodka brand available for sale online. Like all Silver Star Spirits brands, Texas Honey is made using Texas rainwater harvested onsite and processed with a double-reverse osmosis purification system. It’s then started with barrel-aged whiskey and blended with “white dog” signature mash. Texas Wildflower Honey is cut with rainwater to 70 proof for bottling. Texas honey is a favorite among mixologists, chefs, and all honey lovers.

Sjaelsligt Cactus Set

IKEA Grand Prairie

1000 IKEA Place, IKEA.com

Price $14.99

You can purchase a small ceramic reminder of Texas in person or online in the form of a decorative three-piece cactus set. This item works nicely with the other home décor items, plants, and shelves that IKEA has in stock.

Subversive Sponges

Neiman Marcus

5200 Monahans, 817-738-3581

NeimanMarcus.com

Price $15

Texas is the home base for Neiman Marcus, known for its luxury, uber-expensive Christmas Book. Have you ever wondered what the least expensive item is? Look no further. Beyond a stuffed unicorn ice-cream cone, Good Hair fettuccine, and a Vietnamese coffee kit, the cheapest item is Subversive Sponges. The set includes four sponges with embroidery-styled subversive messages and a golden frame to display when not in use. Each sponge is 5.5” wide and 1.4” deep by 4” tall.

Texas Nut Baskets

Nut Vending Co.

2222 Montgomery St, 817-737-3071

VendingNutCo.com

Price $33.95

Along with Texas- and boot-shaped gift baskets, like this one weighing in at 2.5 pounds of super-mix nuts and chocolate-covered pecans, Nut Vending Co. has gift packs and bulk options. Choices include everything from almonds to walnuts.

Texas Musicians Coloring Book

HotelMagdalenaStore.com

Price $25

Hand-drawn by musician and Texas native Sara Hickman, this coloring book featuring Erykah Badu, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, and other Texas musicians is sure to be the perfect gift for musicians and music lovers alike.

Texas Shield Coasters

Best Maid Pickle Emporium

829 W Vickery Blvd, 817-335-5494

BestMaidPicklets.com/Pickle-Emporium

Price $15

There are many fine gift choices at the newly opened Pickle Emporium on Near Southside, including this Texas Shield Coaster Set.

Texas Stickers

MadeByEli

ItsMadeByEli.com

Price $3

This durable matte sticker is perfect for laptops, water bottles, or any other surface. It’s hand-drawn, die-cut, and water-proof, measuring 3.0” by 2.85.” Made locally by TCU graduate Elissa Moody.

Whataburger Fancy Spicy Yeti Bundle

Shop.Whataburger.com

Price $64.99

For the special couple in your life, pick up this his and hers tumbler set. What-A-Store — the online Whataburger store — has various themed gifts, including a Class of ’21 table tent, Pez Dispensers, and more, but the partnership What-A-Yeti (madeup term) has yielded a pretty good novelty/not-novelty gift item. Online at the only.

Y’all Means All Tote Bag

AustinMotelStore.com

Price $20

Celebrate inclusivity with this canvas tote bag designed by Will Bryant. You can purchase products featuring Texas artists like Bryant in the Austin Motel gift shop (1220 S Congress Av, Austin, 512-441-1157) or at the online store. If you’re looking for a getaway, this boutique motel with an onsite restaurant and a patio bar is near the famous bat bridge.