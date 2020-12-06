The Kimbell Art Museum’s new exhibit, Queen Nefertari’s Egypt, opens today at the Renzo Piano Pavilion (3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-332-8451). We chatted with Jennifer Casler Price, curator of Asian, African, and Ancient American art, and Kimbell deputy director George Shackelford about the sweeping showcase of female power in ancient Egypt. The exhibit, which has been constructed to encourage social distancing, recreates the world that Queen Nefertari inhabited some 3,000 years ago through 230 objects.

The statues, jewelry, vases, manuscripts, and other artifacts are in remarkable condition, as we found during the private tour. Queen Nefertari’s Egypt runs through March 14, 2021. You can view all of our previous shows on our IGTV channel @FortWorthWeekly.