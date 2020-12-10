The Center for Transforming Lives (a nonprofit that works to end cycles of poverty) recently launched Transform Tarrant County from Within: a report and action plan to address “massive disparities in equity throughout the community’s small business ecosystem.” Charletra Sharp, the nonprofit’s director of economic mobility, joined us to chat about the initiative and how systemic racism holds Tarrant County from realizing its true economic potential.

Information about the report and action plan can be read at Transforminglives.org/transformtc. You can view all of our previous shows on our IGTV channel @FortWorthWeekly.