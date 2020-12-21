Markus Kypreos and his team at Blackland Distillery (2616 Weisenberger St, 682-268-5333) have been hard at work crafting a new holiday cocktail menu and seasonal spirits (like the Texas Pecan Brown Sugar Bourbon), so we visited him at his Foundry District-based distillery and tasting room. Megan McClinton, Blackland Distillery’s general manager and an award-winning bartender, whipped up some festive mixed drinks that our viewers can make at home. For the complete recipe of the distillery’s famous Spiked Eggnog, read our recent Blotch post (“Spiked Eggnog: A Recipe from Blackland Distillery,” Dec 14).

