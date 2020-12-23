As North Texas waves a big goodbye to 2020 — the worst year in recent memory — there are many choices for a night on the town come Thu, Dec 31. There’s something for everyone in all geographic areas, from bars, breweries, and live music to cultural events and fine dining.

ARLINGTON

Division Brewing

506 E Main St, 682-276-1276

Enjoy Division Brewing’s Fifth Anniversary Celebration on New Year’s Eve. Division serves clean, refreshing light ales, such as blondes, wheats, and hoppy India pale ales, as well as malty amber beers, dark porters, sours, and stouts. It opens at 4pm. No cost to attend.

Stumpy’s Blues Bar

2811 W Division St, 817-275-3231

A New Year’s Eve party featuring 3 Day Bender is what’s happening at Stumpy’s. Besides having live music every week, there is a full bar, flat-screen TVs, pool tables, and soft- and steel-tip darts here. Group seating is available for the live shows, as well as an expansive outdoor area.

THE COLONY

Lava Cantina

5805 Grandscape Blvd, 214-618-6893

Straight Tequila Night rings in the New Year at Lava Cantina, with a special guest opener starting at 8:30pm. Champagne toast and party favors are included with your admission. VIP tables are available as well. Tickets/tables are $80-325 at Eventbrite.com.

DALLAS

Reunion Tower & Hyatt Regency

300 Reunion Blvd E, 214-712-7040

Reunion Over the Top 2020 is a Texas-sized event benefiting Children’s Health for the fifth year in a row. The only 360-degree panoramic fireworks spectacular in the central time zone will light up the Dallas sky starting at 11:59pm on Thursday. Exclusive outdoor and socially distanced viewing area available to Hyatt Regency guests only. Rooms can be booked at Hyatt.com.

FORT WORTH cultural events

Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra

Will Rogers Memorial Center

3401 W Lancaster Av, 817-665-6000

Travel through time, back to the dark cabarets and speakeasies of New York, Paris, and Berlin, and experience the 1920s in all its decadence: Prohibition, gangsters, ingénues, and intrigue at the FWSO’s Prohibition: A New Year’s Eve Celebration. The vintage imagery and video will take you on a musical journey through the works of musicians Rudy Valée, Josephine Baker, Kurt Weill, and King Oliver. The decade’s top hits will be authentically arranged for orchestra by Grammy winner Jeff Tyzik and performed by three stellar vocalists. Tickets are $44-99 at FWSymphony.org.

Unity Fort Worth

5051 Trail Lake Dr, 817-423-2965

Come together to release the old and welcome the new with Unity’s annual Burning Bowl ceremony on Sunday. Write what you wish to release and let the burning bowl’s flames help transform that energy. Then jot down what you want to affirm and create for the New Year and take it with you. This ceremony is a parking-lot event with FM transmission. (Tune into 89.9 on your car’s stereo.) Attendees may stay in their vehicle, congregate inside their designated space on the driver’s side of their parking space, or visit the Peace Garden while wearing a mask and observing social distancing.

FORT WORTH eats & drinks

Amber Room/Wishbone + Flynt

334 Bryan Av, 817-945-2433

Chef Stefon Rishel is serving a four-course dinner starting at 5pm on Thursday for his Farewell 2020 Celebration. Pricing for the multicourse is $150 per person and includes complimentary wine pairings with each course. There are also $75 tickets available that include three complimentary drinks and late-night bites. For those looking for the complete NYE experience, guests can enjoy the Wine Dinner at Wishbone + Flynt for $225 per person, followed by complimentary craft cocktails, late-night bites, and exclusive access to the Amber Room to ring in the New Year. Tickets at Prekindle.com.

B&B Butchers

5212 Marathon Av, 817-737-5212

Goodbye, 2020. Hello, 2021! Head to B&B on Thursday for a fun, festive evening of delicious food, drinks, and 2021 swag. There is no ticket fee or prix-fixe menu. Guests order off the regular dinner menu. (The restaurant will also be open for lunch on Thursday from 11am to 3pm.) Reservations are required. Call to RSVP or book through OpenTable.com.

City Works Eatery & Pour House

5288 Monahans Av, 682-207-1500

Those looking to get out of the house can have a safe New Year’s Eve celebration with chef’s specials and more than 90 craft beers on draft at the City Works Brew Year’s Eve in Fort Worth and Frisco. (Read more online at FWWeekly.com/Blotch.)

FORT WORTH live music

Billy Bob’s Texas

2520 Rodeo Plaza, 817-624-7117

Time Marches on NYE Bash featuring the Tracy Lawrence: Made in America Tour hits Billy Bob’s. The nonprofit Mission Impossible will receive $1 from each ticket sold. Doors open at 6pm. The house band starts playing at 8pm, and then the headliner goes on at 10pm. Tickets are $80 at BillyBobsTexas.com.

Tulip’s Fort Worth

112 St. Louis Av, 817-247-2518

Tulip’s is excited to celebrate its very first New Year’s Eve with two shows by Grady Spencer & The Work. Doors open at 6 pm. The first show is at 7pm, and the second show is at 10:30pm. Tickets are $35-75 at TuplipsFTW.com/Calendar.

Woodshed Smokehouse

3201 Riverfront Dr, 817-877-4545

From 7pm to 9 pm, Justin Kemp will perform an acoustic set of classic rock and originals from the ’70s through today.

HALTOM CITY

Haltom Theater

5601 Belknap, 682-250-5678

The Death to 2020 NYE Rock & Metal Party features Alcohol Proof, Beneath the Veils, Coilback, Eva Kora, Hillbilly Orchestra, Raid, and Waja. Doors open at 6pm. Cover is $10.

LEWISVILLE

T’s Bar & Grill

1305 S Hwy 121, 972-219-1654

Party out with Sunset Strip and get our fix of ’80s music while ringing in the New Year on Thursday at 10pm. Besides live bands on Friday nights, other themed nights include DJ dance nights, open-mic nights, karaoke nights, drink specials, and signature drinks inside the venue and outside on the large covered patio area.

MANSFIELD

Fat Daddy’s Sports & Spirits

781 W Debbie Ln, 817-453-0188

It’s ’80s Night with the M80s. Cover after 8pm is $13 and comes with a $5 food coupon. All-day specials include Who’s Your Daddy Cocktails ($6), Frito Pie ($7), and the Fender Burger with Fries ($9). Reserve a table at FatDaddysLive.com/Reservations.

VIRTUAL

Fort Worth Public Library

Youtube.com/FWLibrary or

FWTV Charter Channel 190

Starting at 9:30pm, join the Fort Worth Public Library for a free NYE show featuring Amplify 817 artists, including Big Heaven, Frenchie’s Blues Destroyers, Grady Spencer & The Work, GRANT, Louie Thesinger, Mean Motor Scooter, and Yokyo. Lou CharLe$ and Tom Martens host this event.

Sportsradio 96.7-FM/1310-AM, The Ticket

From 9pm to midnight on Christmas Eve, Robert Wilonsky will host his 12th annual Holiday Music Spectacular on The Ticket. (There will also be an encore presentation from noon to 3pm before the NFL game on Christmas Day on The Ticket.)

