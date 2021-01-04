Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) officials recently announced a new online portal to register for the COVID-19 vaccine. The inoculation is offered at no cost, and any resident can register, although priority will be given to health care workers, the elderly, and individuals who are at high risk of contracting the novel coronavirus or have one or more chronic health conditions.

“TCPH will determine if you qualify for a vaccination at this time and then send you an email regarding your eligibility status,” a city statement read.

As of January 2, 365,455 individuals in Tarrant County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Department of State Health Services, (DSHS) while nearly 1,000,000 vaccines have been received by vaccine providers in Tarrant County. DSHS estimates that Tarrant County currently has around 40,000 active COVID-19 infections. COVID-19-related deaths have reached 352,000 in the United States. Around 1.5 million Texans have contracted the disease, including 137,518 documented infections in Tarrant County, and 1,458 Tarrant County residents have died from the disease.

While vaccination doses remain limited, a city statement read, quantities are expected to increase over the coming months. Tarrant County residents are encouraged to register now so county officials can better plan how to distribute the vaccine moving forward.

“We understand that there has been some confusion about the vaccine availability, and we are doing our best to get the most accurate and current information out to residents,” said Brandon Bennett, Fort Worth health officer. “Distribution of this size is not something that is done on a regular basis, and the city is supporting Tarrant County as they try to get the vaccine to as many residents as possible.”

Details on which groups are currently prioritized for COVID-19 vaccinations can be found at DSHS’ website, and further information on the county’s vaccination plans can be found at TarrantCounty.com/CovidVaccine.