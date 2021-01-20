Thursday January 21

In honor of National Get-to-Know-Your-Customers Day, Kendra Scott — a well-known purveyor of fashion jewelry and philanthropic efforts — has a unique offer for rodeo fans who, sadly, will be missing out on the actual rodeo this year. (Thanks, Rona.) For the first time, the KS locations in Fort Worth (1612 S University Dr, 817-484-5580, and 5217 Marathon Av, 682-316-2261) and Southlake (321 Grand Av W, 817-442-3859) will be selling the exclusive Rodeo Collection usually sold only on-site at rodeos around Texas. These limited-edition pieces are available for in-store and curbside pickup now.

Friday January 22

From 9pm to 2am, The Funktion (3435 May St) is hosting Dope Skate Night for the skate community to hang out, listen to music, and, of course, skate. For non-skaters, there will be a designated dance floor. This party is ’70s/’80s themed, so come dressed to “get your boogie on.” DJ Mr. Would will spin from 9pm to 11pm and 1am to 2am with a disco set in between from 11pm to 1am by DJ Natev. You’ll need to wear a mask and bring your own skates. The cover is $10 per person. Email TheFunktionFW@gmail.com.

Saturday January 23

Historic art movie house Texas Theater (31 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, 214-948-1546) is the local sponsor of a special livestream presentation of the campy horror flick The Evil Dead. Join them on the worldwide web at 6pm for a virtual screening of the 1981 Sam Raimi classic with hero Ash (Bruce Campbell) doing a live commentary, sharing anecdotes, memories, and stories from the film[,] followed by a Q&A. The livestream also includes a video on demand for viewing again after the event. Tickets are $25 at lnk.bio/TexasTheatre. There is also a VIP ticket for $50 that includes a limited-edition poster that will be mailed to you.

Sunday January 24

In commemoration of the liberation of Auschwitz, the Dallas Holocaust & Human Rights Museum (300 N Houston St, Dallas, 214-741-7500) is hosting a special program for International Holocaust Remembrance Day at 2pm via Zoom. Join speakers Mary Pat Higgins, president/CEO of DHHRM, Barbara Marcum of Lovers Lane United Methodist Church, and Rabbi Debra J. Robbins of Temple Emanu-El for a moment of peace and hope for the future. This program is free, but registration is requested at SForce.com/2WbH5pD.

Monday January 25

I’ve grown to hate the grocery store. After working all week, who wants chores over the weekend? If you successfully avoid adulting on Saturdays and Sundays, you may be a little hungry by Monday. That’s where the Aledo Farmers Market (104 Robinson Ct) comes in. While other FMs shine on the weekends, AFM does its thing every Monday from 3pm to 7pm. Local artisans and farmers bring their seasonal produce, locally made products, and crafts to the heart of Aledo, assuring you’ll have fresh ingredients for dinner when you finally get home.

Tuesday January 26

At 6pm, Tarrant Regional Water District (800 E Northside Dr, 817-335-2491) is offering a free 45-minute class called Backyard Composting. Turning your kitchen and yard scraps into compost for garden use creates enriched soil for a healthy landscape. It also reduces the amount of waste sent to the landfill, which is why TRWD wants to get the word out. Register at Backyard.Comp.Eventbrite.com whether you are attending or not. That way you have access to the recordings afterward. To learn more about TRWD’s water conservation efforts and water-saving tips, visit SaveTarrantWater.com.

Wednesday January 27

At 10am today thru Mon, Feb 1, at midnight, experience the virtual Denton Black Film Festival with more than 100 hours of programming, including film screenings, interactive workshops, live interaction, video on demand, and a virtual lounge for creatives, plus panel discussions about artificial intelligence/virtual reality, podcasting, social justice, and more. This event also features live musical collections from Tatiana “LadyMay” Mayfield, a gallery exhibition by artist Dick Hendricks, and the world premiere of Take Back the Crown (Episode 1, “The Process”). Some DBFF events are free to attend, while film screening passes and packages range from $24.99 to $129.99. Register to attend and purchase tickets at DBFF.Eventive.org.

God bless Tom at Tom’s Burgers & Grill (1530 N Cooper St, Arlington, 817-459-9000). He lost most of his kitchen staff on New Year’s Day — including his longtime cook Jesus, who is very ill (but not with COVID-19) and some walkouts — and ran the kitchen all by himself, like the trooper that he is. After closing early that day, Tom announced that they would be scaling back their hours while they trained a new team. Until further notice, the new temporary hours are 9am-3pm Mon-Fri for breakfast/lunch and 5pm-8pm for dinner. Stop by if you’re seeking a meal or a job. (Also, there is a Go Fund Me for Jesus. To contribute, go to bit.ly/3oMPEUi.)