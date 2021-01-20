For only the second time in UFC history — with the first being in 2014 — Dustin Poirier is stepping into the octagon with Conor McGregor, UFC Featherweight and Lightweight champion. Early preliminaries for UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi start at 5:15pm Saturday, so you can make a whole night of it. Last time, McGregor won. This time, we’ll see.

The fight card also includes Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler and Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar in the men’s lightweight division, Jessica Eye vs. Joanne Calderwood in the women’s flyweight division, and Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Ribas in the women’s strawweight division, among other bouts. There is much to see.

If you’d like to stay home and watch it, know that this is a pay-per-view event available on ESPN for $69.99. Along with traditional cable or dish platforms for viewing, according to the entertainment experts at IGN.com, ESPN is also available as an app on devices like Android and iOS, smart TVs, and through Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Google, Oculus, PS4 and 5, Roku, and Xbox One, Series X and S. If you’d like to break down and order cable or dish, there are several providers listed in our Bulletin Board in Classifieds.

If you’d rather get out of the house instead, many local watering holes are screening the fight. Please wear your mask and practice social distancing. COVID-19 is not the fight we want to fight. Having said that, a few options include Boomer Jack’s Grill (2300 Airport Fwy, Ste 222, Bedford, 817-267-0267), Buffalo Bros (3015 University Dr, 817-386-9601), Buffalo Bros Sundance (415 Throckmorton St, 817-887-9533), City Works Eatery & Pour House (5288 Monahans Av, 682-207-1500), Coyote Drive-In (223 NE 4th St, 817-717-7767), Texas Live! (1650 E Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, 817-852-6688), Toadies Bar & Grill (1705 Airport Fwy, Ste B, Bedford, 817-283-9090), and World Of Beer (3252 W 7th St, 682-708-7021).