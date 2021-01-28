Thursday January 28

The Dock Bookshop (6637 Meadowbrook Dr, 817-457-4700) is the local event sponsor for the virtual kickoff of An Evening with Miss Cicely Tyson & Whoopi Goldberg. At 5pm, the two will discuss Tyson’s new memoir, Just As I Am. This Oscar, Tony, and three-time Emmy Award-winning actor will look back on her six-decade career and life. The book is $32 at TheDockBookshop.com and includes a link to the virtual event.

Friday January 29

Reality show junkies, this is your week. (Also check out the Wednesday blurb.) The newest music venue in town, Tulips Fort Worth (112 St. Louis Av, 817-367-9798) welcomes Cas Haley to the stage at 8:30pm. This singer-songwriter hailing from Paris, Texas, made his national mark as the first runner-up on Season 2 of America’s Got Talent. (Oh, that guy.) Now he’s on tour, performing his greatest hits and a few singles from his upcoming album, All the Right People.

Saturday January 30

From 7pm to 9pm, Solutions of North Texas (1516 N Ruddell St, Denton, 940-898-6202), a nonprofit fighting addiction one person at a time, is hosting The Art of Recovery, a collaborative event with local creatives to convert its outpatient meeting room into a work of art. Six muralists were chosen for this one-day art challenge, with the project motif being the “wonderful journey of recovery.” Tickets are $10 at SONTX.org/Events — $30 if including a T-shirt — with proceeds benefitting SNT.

Sunday January 31

For those with an interest in Texas’ secession from the union, the Texas Nationalist Movement is taking over the Moncrief Building at the Fort Worth Livestock Extravaganza at Will Rogers Memorial Center (3401 W Lancaster Av, 817-392-7469) from 8:30am to 6pm with the goal of “connecting with TEXIT supporters.” (As Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Oklahoma are part of our FEMA zone, I say we take them with us. We can be District 6, like in the Hunger Games.) Anyway, this event is free to attend.

Monday February 1

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve most likely seen one of Darren Knight’s viral redneck comedy videos come across your Facebook feed. At 7pm, you can see Knight onstage when his Southern Momma An Em live tour hits Addison Improv Comedy Club (4980 Beltline Rd, Ste 250, Dallas, 972-404-8501). The show also features comedians Red Squirrel and Gary Cargal, plus DJ Slim McGraw. Tickets start at a table for two for $80 at TicketWeb.com.

Tuesday February 2

What pandemic? For post-grunge rock band Smile Empty Soul, it’s Business as Usual — clever tour name, right? As SES has been continuously touring since the early aughts when their self-titled album debuted, and the single “Bottom of the Bottle” was on constant rotation, it’s no surprise that they are back out on the road mid-pandemic in anticipation of their upcoming Oblivion album release. Catch SES at 7pm in Deep Ellum at Trees (2709 Elm St, Dallas, 214-741-1122) with opening act Tantric. Tickets for the 17-and-up show are $16 at TreesDallas.com.

Wednesday February 3

With his hybrid brand of classic rock and modern country and a Top-4 finish on Season 16 of The Voice, Texas circuit veteran Andrew Sevener has opened for childhood heroes Blake Shelton and Travis Tritt, and in 2019, he opened Texas Country Music Awards with his original “Rural Route Raising” at Billy Bob’s. Since then, Sevener has been in the studio in Nashville working on his next EP and is now touring on his own. At 8pm, see him live at Arlington Music Hall (224 N Center St, 817-226-4400). Tickets cost $9-30 at Eventbrite.com.