Thursday February 4

In collaboration with the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, the Fort Worth Opera presents Midnight Film Fest: The Met in HD at Coyote Drive-In (223 NE 4th St, 817-717-7767). From 7pm to 10pm, see Akhnaten with countertenor Anthony Roth Costanza as the eponymous ancient Egyptian Pharaoh and mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges as Nefertiti. Then, on Thu, Feb 11, see La Boheme, and on Thu, Feb 18, it’s Daughter of the Regiment. Tickets are $35 per car for one film, $60 for two, or $75 for three at FWOpera.org/Moonlight-Film-Fest.

Friday February 5

Not that I need an excuse to go to Grease Monkey Burgers (200 N Mesquite St, Arlington, 817-665-5454) — they have a Swiss mushroom burger that is insanely good — but there’s live music happening in their dining room/bar area every weekend. From 8pm to 11pm, singer-songwriter Zach Coffey will perform his particular brand of country soul. You can hear song samples at ZachCoffey.com/Music.

Saturday February 6

The appropriately named One Love Lounge (2315 S Cooper St, Arlington, 682-323-4950) suggests that we get together and a-feel alright for its annual Bob Marley’s Birthday Celebration from 9pm to 2am with music by DJ Mike Kiss. This event is free to attend if you arrive before 10pm. The on-site restaurant opens at 4pm serving Caribbean cuisine, including cutters (apps), salads, wings, wraps, and entrees.

Sunday February 7

If you are into cars, cigars, and shopping for sporting goods, I know just the place for you to watch the Big Game today. The newly minted Cars & Cigars Magazine — hitting stands by Father’s Day — is hosting a car meet/Super Bowl watching party at Cabela’s Fort Worth (12901 Cabela Dr, 817-337-2400), benefiting the Tarrant Area Food Bank. The car meet starts at 10am. The watching party with football squares, food trucks, and drink specials begins at 1pm. There is no cost to attend, but a nonperishable food item donation is appreciated.

Monday February 8

Today is as good a day as any to help the animals and test your luck. Thru Wed, Mar 31, Roger Williams Chrysler Dodge Jeep (1102 Washington Dr, Weatherford, 817-596-0050) is sponsoring a sweepstake benefitting Fossil Rim Wildlife Center (2299 CR 2008, Glen Rose, 254-897-2960). At a drawing to be held on Mon, Apr 5, one winner will receive a 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4×4. Sweepstakes tickets are $25 for 25 entries at FossilRim.org/Jeep.

Tuesday February 9

From 6pm to 7pm — and monthly on select Tue dates — join the Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation for a free virtual training course called Let’s TACO ’bout QPR, a simple, three-step method of suicide prevention in which you Question, Persuade, and Refer an individual at risk for suicide. In this class, you will learn to recognize warning signs, offer hope, and get the person help. To attend, go to Zoom.us, click “join a meeting,” enter 338-280-3013, and join. For future dates and more info, go to JordanHarrisFoundation.org. #TacoTuesdays

Wednesday February 10

At 6pm, Messina Hof Winery (201 S Main St, Grapevine, 817-442-8463) hosts a Color Hype Acrylic Pouring class in which you will learn how to mix paint with pouring mediums and then create a flip cup or do a painting on one canvas or upgrade to two. Tickets start at $38 per person at CampsCUI.Active.com/orgs/ColorHype. You will also be able to purchase appetizers on-site, including your choice of bruschetta, hummus, or a three-cheese board.