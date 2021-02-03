From fine dining to free chocolates, there are many delicious food and drink options to explore for Valentine’s Day 2021. Let’s dig in.

Bodega for Two

Now thru Thu, Feb 11, at noon, pre-order pie, cake, and flowers from Bodega South Main (203 S Main St, BodegaSouthMain.com) with the option to pick up on Fri, Feb 12, from 4 to 7pm or Sat, Feb 13, from 3pm to 5pm with complimentary champagne while you’re checking out. The strawberry pie for $45 is a French glacé in a glass pie plate, and there is a $5 rebate if you return the pie plate. There is also a chocolate cake for two for $25, a three-layer roasted beet chocolate cake with espresso ganache. Mobile florist Kristen McCurdy will be on-site with stem pop-up services, but you can pre-order hand-tied bouquets from $15-60 at KristinMcCurdyStudio.com.

Love at Bonnell’s

Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine (4259 Bryant Irvin Rd, 817-738-5489) offers curbside meals to go and a special menu for the dining room for Sun, Feb 14. Curbside for two is $135 and includes salad, lobster tail, beef tenderloin filets (with asparagus spears, truffle mashed potatoes, and dinner rolls), and chocolate ganache tart with MELT cherries jubilee ice cream. The three-course dining room meal is $90 per person. It includes a first course of elk tacos or pork belly, a second course of house salad, spinach salad, or lobster bisque, a third course of beef tenderloin filet, duck breast, potato-crusted Tasmanian ocean trout, or a vegetable Wellington, and a tray of miniature desserts. Call for dining room reservations — or order curbside at BonnellsOnline.com.

Get Your Fixture

Fixture Kitchen and Social Lounge (401 W Magnolia Av, 817-708-2663) is taking reservations for dining on the evening of Sun, Feb 14, until 9pm, but its Valentine’s menu is available starting Thu, Feb 11, for $39 per person. Outside seating is available on the heated patio. The meal includes a first course of corn and crawfish bisque or a wedge salad, a second course of blackened redfish, creamy lobster pasta, or smoked prime rib, and a third course of salted caramel bread pudding or ultra-rich chocolate cake, plus wine pairings for $20. Call for a reservation.

Flying Saucer + Bird = Love

Flying Saucer (111 E 3rd St, 817-336-7470) is giving love to its former sister concept Bird Cafe this Valentine’s Day weekend. From Fri, Feb 12, to Sun, Feb 14, the Saucer will serve up Bird Cafe favorites available for dine-in or takeout. Love “Bird” specials include 44 Farms 4-oz ribeye, bone-in pork chop, shrimp and grits, wedge salad, chocolate mousse (house-made), and a beer-and-chocolate pairing (four chocolates paired with four craft beers). For more info or to order online, go to BeerKnurd.com.

Truffles at the Kimbell

The first 250 visitors to the Kimbell Art Museum (3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-332-8451) starting at noon on Sun, Feb 14, will receive a complimentary box of truffles — one rolled in chocolate sprinkles, the other in toasted coconut — prepared by Executive Chef Peter Kreidler of the Kimbell Cafe while supplies last. While visiting, look for unique gifts in the museum gift shop or enjoy afternoon tea. Tea service for two is $25 and includes your choice of loose-leaf teas and sweet and savory treats such as cookies, finger sandwiches, muffins, and scones, plus homemade jams and salted butter.

Pop-Up at N2 Vino

If you’d like to drink a little wine while you shop for your valentine, then come to the Pop-Up Vendor Craft Show at N2 Vino Handcrafted Winery (3980 Boat Club Rd, Ste 106, Lake Worth, 817-386-2835) 5:30pm-8:30pm Sat. As the place closes at 10pm, there’s no rush to leave after the event. Stay and enjoy your favorite varietal and snack on the sandwiches and cheese trays available for purchase.

Beer and Boutiques at Panther Island

On Sat from 2pm to 6pm, grab your favorite gal pals and head to Panther Island Brewing (501 N Main St, 817-882-8121) for Beer, Boutiques & Beauty: A Galentine’s Extravaganza. This event is free to attend, but bring spending money. The brewery will have beer, cider, kombucha, and wine selections available for purchase. Select pop-up vendors will be on-site for shopping. Crave Medical Spa will be on hand with info about cosmetic injectables and prize giveaways. Food options are available from Firefly Grilling Co.

Table for Two at Rack Attack BBQ

Burleson’s newest barbecue spot, Rack Attack BBQ (6620 Storm Cat Ln, Ste 101, 682-410-4442), has a deal for two. For $170 per couple, relax and enjoy grilled and smoked dishes, including one salad, an entree, side, and dessert per person on Sun, Feb 14. Menu selections are a house salad, your choice of beef short ribs, grilled lobster tail, bacon-wrapped filet mignon, or smoked reverse-seared ribeye; a side of smoked mashed potatoes or bacon-wrapped asparagus; a mini cheesecake; and smoked raspberry champagne. Reserve a table at Direct.ChowNow.com/Order/27913/Locations.