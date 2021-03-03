International Women’s Day first occurred in 1911. It is now a global event held worldwide every Mar 8, celebrating women’s cultural, economic, social, and political achievements, raising awareness about gender equality, and raising funds for female-focused charities. Use #ChooseToChallenge. On the local front, there are many ways to celebrate.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price is celebrating by raising awareness and funds for the USS Fort Worth Naval Service. At 6:30pm Thu, Mar 11, attend a special dinner at Piola Restaurant (3700 Mattison Av, 817-989-0007). For a donation of $250, receive an exclusive seat for yourself and for a local female veteran to join you. For more information or to participate, look for details at Facebook.com/USSFortWorth

Founded by a group of women in 1941, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History (1600 Gendy St, 817-255-9300) has been impacted by many strong women over the years. One of them, Charlie Mary Noble — the Noble Planetarium namesake — was a lifelong educator and started the Junior Astronomy Club in 1947. FWMSH is open noon-5pm Sun and 10am-5pm Tue-Sat. To learn more about Miss Noble, visit FortWorthMuseum.org/Charlie-Mary-Noble.

May Financial Solutions is hosting a free Women’s Financial Empowerment Series for the women in our lives who need to feel more fiscally empowered. At noon on Wed, Mar 10, attend Helping Women Increase Their Financial Confidence. At this webinar, Kim Fisher, a senior partner at New York Life Insurance Company’s Fort Worth office, will discuss changes in female roles in financial discussions over time, how to make plans given your situation and setting yourself up for financial strength, and leveraging common trends or breaking away from them. The session includes a live Q&A at the end.

For registration information, visit Facebook.com/ChipMayMFS.