If you don’t like the weather in Texas, just wait. Cliché? Totally. Accurate? Absolutely. With the bad weather behind us for the most part, here are eight food and drink ideas for better days.

1.) A Different Kind of Detox

Are you interested in a cruelty-free diet but feel overwhelmed emotionally and mentally with the thought of extra research? The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is making it easy. Through the ASPCA’s Factory Farm Detox program, you can do a test run by committing to a one-week plan that eliminates factory-farmed foods from your diet. Once you register for the Mon-thru-Sun detox, you will receive tips and resources for humane shopping, understand how to translate food labels, and find higher-welfare products where you already shop. For more info, go to .

2.) Kitchen from Hell

As Fort Worth’s own Chef Jordan Savell — a contestant on the current season of Hell’s Kitchen — was on the hot seat in last week’s episode, Thursday from 6pm to 8pm is the perfect time to catch up on the show and see if she gets eliminated. Savell’s old employer, Landmark Bar & Kitchen (3008 Bledsoe St, 817-984-1166), hosts a weekly Hell’s Kitchen Watch Party if you feel like getting out.

3.) The Perks of a Great Location

At the corner of Montgomery and I-30 stands the huge Christ Chapel Bible Church. On the center street within the property is an easily accessible coffee shop that’s open to the public and supports the church’s mission work. The Perk (3701 Birchman Av, 817-731-4329) was closed during most of the pandemic but reopened last week with a new featured drink. The African Red Latte includes rooibos herbal tea, a decaffeinated treat that goes well with cinnamon and honey. For updates and specials, visit Facebook.com/CCBCPerk.

4.) Get Out Your Quarters

Aside from billiards and the only snooker table in Fort Worth, there are dartboards, Golden Tee, foosball, Texas Hold ’Em tournaments, and karaoke to keep you entertained at Puckett’s (5707 Crowley Rd, 817-293-8286). Having been closed since the beginning of the pandemic, Puckett’s is finally back open for business.

5.) Grand Opening Fiesta

From Fri thru Sun, head to Mansfield for the official grand opening of Mama Angie’s Mexican Cocina (8120 Rendon Bloodworth Rd, 469-673-6333). There will be daily prize drawings, giveaways, and sample margaritas. During the soft opening phase these past few months, Mama Angie’s has gathered customer feedback, made some changes, and has even added some new recipes to their Tex-Mex mix. “We know you’re gonna love ’em!” For more information, visit Mama-Angies.com.

6.) Everything Is Bigger in Texas

Be a part of Texas history 2-5pm Sat as Rack Attack Barbecue (6620 Storm Cat Ln, Ste 101, Burleson, 682-410-4442) attempts to break the record for having the biggest barbecue nachos in Texas. Over five pounds of brisket will be on top of this signature dish. This event, sponsored by Rick McNeely, FishBowl Radio host and owner of Everything’s Bigger in Texas, is free to attend.

7.) Texas Ale Pantera

The world-famous Arlington-based metal band Pantera is releasing a signature beer called Pantera Golden Ale through Texas Ale Project (1001 N Riverfront Blvd, Dallas, 214-965-0606) with a launch on Sat. Two sessions have been planned from 2pm to 5pm and then from 5:30pm to 9pm to meet social distancing requirements. The festivities include Pantera-inspired contests, pizza from Cane Rosso, and DJ Souljah spinning the best of Pantera, plus a virtual Q&A session with band members. Tickets are $25-40 on Eventbrite.com.

8.) Cowabunga, Dude!

On Sun from 11am to 2pm, head to Black Cat Pizza (401 Bryan Av, Ste 109, 817-489-5150) for the Food Ninjas: Pizza Raphael Pop-Up. Join Chefs Kevin Martinez (Tokyo Cafe) and Jaime Fernandez (Black Cat Pizza), plus actor Kenn Scott (Raphael from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles films of the 1990s) as they serve up a one-of-a-kind menu for one day that celebrates the color, character, and karate of the baddest turtle in the land. This event is free to attend, but you’ll need to purchase your food and drinks.