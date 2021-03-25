Thursday March 25, 2021

From 6pm to 9pm tonight and every Thursday, enjoy an intimate acoustic show featuring folk, jazz, pop, and rock music by Pepe Valdez — a Peruvian-American guitarist, composer, and educator based in North Texas — on the rooftop of the SpringHill Suites Fort Worth Historic Stockyards at Atico (2315 N Main St, 682-255-5112), the latest culinary concept of Chef Tim Love. A carefully curated menu of fine wine and tapas will be available. (For more information, click here.)

Friday March 26, 2021

Feel like an adult Easter adventure? Habitat ReStore Plano (2060 W Spring Creek Pkwy, 972-424-0791) — a volunteer-based organization that sells donated furniture and uses the proceeds to refurbish homes of the needy in Collin County — is hosting an Adult Easter Egg Hunt Fri-Sat from 11am to 3pm with raffle prizes, savings opportunities, and cold hard cash. The idea that the raffle prizes include a 5-by-8 rug of your choice, a surround-sound system, and a set of Wayfair lamps should warm your old (but young-at-heart) souls.

Saturday March 27, 2021

From 9am to 5pm today and Sunday, attend the family-friendly Spring Japanese Festival: Year of the Ox at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, 817-463-4160). Enjoy traditional Japanese performances, food, and more in support of the Fort Worth Japanese Society. Tickets are $6-12 at FWBG.org/Events/SpringFestival (last tickets sold at 3pm).

Sunday March 28, 2021

From noon to 5pm, head to Lola’s Trailer Park (2735 W 5th St, 817-759-9100) for The Wild Cajun Shrimp & Crawfish Boil. Live music will be provided by James Hinkle & Friends, featuring Ginny Mac, Gary Grammar, and others playing bayou tunes by CCR, Dr. John and other Cajun or Cajun-inspired artists. The cost is $5 per person at the door. (For more information, click here.)

Monday March 29, 2021

From 9am to 5pm thru Sat, Apr 3, see the short film Grounding by Rambo Elliott at the Hardy & Betty Sanders Theater at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center (1300 Gendy St, 817-739-1938). The filmmaker’s intention is to fill some gaps in the audience’s mental health education by taking them through a mental exercise known as “grounding.” This event is funded by the New Normal Grant and is free to the public. (For more information, click here.)

Tuesday March 30, 2021

Tarrant Transit Alliance is hosting a Fort Worth Mayoral Candidate Forum online from 5pm to 7:45pm in which the candidates will share their perspectives on the topic of transit and the future of Fort Worth. The public is invited to watch the panel discussion for free via Facebook Live at Facebook.com/TarrantTransitAlliance.

Wednesday March 31, 2021

From 7pm to 9pm every Wednesday thru May 26, PubGuys Trivia is hosting Trivia Night at the new Maple Branch Craft Brewery (2628 Whitmore St, @MapleBranchBrew) in the Foundry District. This small-batch brewery and biergarten is also animal-friendly, so feel free to bring your well-behaved pups and ask the bartender for a water bowl.