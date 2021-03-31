District 4, which represents Fort Worth north of I-30 and east of I-35, is one of the fastest-growing areas of Fort Worth. Alliance Airport, Texas Motor Speedway, and Amazon’s Regional Air Hub are well-known businesses in the area. AllianceTexas, the 27,000-acre master-planned development situated in the district, generates a self-reported $92 billion in economic activity per year. Councilmember Cary Moon has represented District 4 since 2015.

Moon (CaryMoon.com), a business and commercial property owner and operator, has lived in the area for 20 years. He graduated from Texas A&M University and is the “proud dad” of two teenage daughters. Tara Wilson (VoteTaraWilson.com) is a mother, nurse, and lifelong Texan. In her decade as a frontline worker, she has served low-income communities through emergency medicine and behavioral health work. Kristie Hanhart (Facebook @HanhartForPublicService) is a small business owner, community activist, grandmother, and wife of a Navy veteran. Max Striker, a local lawyer and member of the American Legion, unsuccessfully ran for District 4 councilmember two years ago, and Jorge Chavez works for a local credit union that promotes community growth.

We sent all five District 4 candidates the same question. Hanhart, Moon, and Wilson responded to our media request.

Describe the unique needs of District 4 and your plans to serve the area.

Moon: District 4 includes neighborhoods from Alliance Town Center to Woodhaven. Since 2015, my office has brought needed infrastructure. In the east, we brought road improvements to East Loop 820, from Randol Mill Road to Texas 121. We painted light poles, connected sidewalks, wrapped electrical boxes, and brought $75 million in needed commercial development. In the north, we have restricted multifamily development, obtained financing for all major road improvements, and brought representation to the far north at City Hall.

Fort Worth needs to compete for sports tourism. Too many of our residents leave Fort Worth to compete in sports (soccer, baseball, volleyball, basketball) by traveling to other cities (Frisco, Irving, Plano). My office is working on a large sports complex project that will allow Fort Worth to compete in a variety of sports at all levels.

Separately, we cannot address the upcoming revenue shortfall with an increase in property taxes. The city needs to cut expenses by consolidating functions within departments and outsourcing certain operations that are inefficient.

Wilson: District 4 has so many areas that I feel have mixed or even competing needs. The north is still seeing development with a lack of robust infrastructure and bad traffic issues, and residents [are] feeling forgotten and disconnected from the city. The middle and east have pretty much had no focus, and city resources and attention have been absent. I would like to put focus back on all these things, and I feel I have the energy and temperament to give everyone the attention they deserve. I’d like to see the city focus on infrastructure, our communities, and transportation needs.

Hanhart: Economic development is important to every citizen in every municipality. Fort Worth is thriving. We need to keep bringing big business to Fort Worth and to support hiring local talent. But let us not forget about the small businesses that make our everyday life easier. Let us make sure businesses know that Fort Worth is open for growth and [that the city] supports small and big businesses alike.

Together, we can reduce violent crime without racial profiling or use of excessive force. We are a diverse community with much to offer. No one should be treated differently based on ethnicity, gender, orientation, or anything else. We are all Americans.

COVID-19 has crippled our economy. We need to make sure the community has a clear and concise message on the vaccine rollout. I strive to bridge the information gap. Let me fight to keep Fort Worth growing. Let me fight to keep growth equitable. Let me fight to get us past this pandemic.