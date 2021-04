Shawn Kidwell, co-owner of Cowtown Brewing Company, is in the process of expanding his Fort Worth brewery and restaurant to accommodate more brewing equipment and a new canning line. We chatted about his unique barbecue and beer formula that has made Cowtown Brewing Company a popular destination for folks seeking superlative ‘cue, clean German- and American-styled beers, and live music on the weekends.

