1.) The 2020 recession pummeled restaurants and bars across the country. In Fort Worth, the shuttering of Funkytown Fermatorium, Deep Ellum Brewing Company’s short-lived offshoot at 611 University Dr, was an especially significant loss to the local restaurant and brew scene. When Vivek Rajbahak heard about the vacated space, Bankhead Brewing Company’s owner thought the building sounded like an ideal opportunity to create a second location for his Rowlett-based business. Funkytown Fermatorium had a custom-built wood-fired oven that fit Bankhead Brewing’s pizza-centric food model, and the former brewpub provides the chance to brew beers while serving a full menu. Read the full article at FWWeekly.com.

2.) If you missed out on Mardi Gras and need a mudbug fix, head to Traders Village (2602 Mayfield Rd, Grand Prairie, 972-647-2331) for the annual Big Mamou Cajun Fest 9am-6pm Fri-Sat. Live swamp pop, Zydeco, and other Cajun music will start at noon each day. Authentic Louisiana foods like etouffee, gumbo, and spicy boiled crawfish (by the pound) will be available for purchase at market prices. Admission is free, and parking is $5.

3.) On Tuesday, McAlister’s Deli (6333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Ste 244, 817-732-3354) is partnering with Love & Paws Rescue for a night of giving back called Dine Out for Dogs with 20% of sales donated to the rescue. If participating, RSVP on the event page at Facebook.com/LoveAndPaws.

4.) On Fri, Apr 16, head to Tom’s Burgers & Grill (1530 N Cooper St, Arlington, 817-459-9000) for Drive-In Sock Hop from 6pm to 10pm. Hot rods will be parked outside, and staff in costume will be taking your orders. There will be food specials all day.

5.) On Saturday from 11am to 7pm, Frisco Square (8843 Coleman Blvd, Frisco, 214-212-4055) is hosting its second annual Frisco Uncorked outdoor wine tasting featuring a variety of labels, local vendors, a grape-stomping competition, and live music by Next of Kin. General admission tickets are $30 per person for 15 wine tastings, and it is recommended that you bring lawn chairs or a blanket. VIP tickets are $80 per person for the general wine tasting, plus exclusive VIP wines, food, upgraded wine glasses, and access to seats in the VIP tent. For more info or tickets, go to FriscoUncorked.eventbrite.com.

6.) Hysen picked the perfect time to remodel. Hysen’s Nizza Pizza (401 University Dr, 817-877-3900) has been shut down for much of the pandemic, but now it is back open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery of New York-style pie. Nizza Pizza is also hiring, so send some good service industry people his way. Spread the word. To apply for work or check out the current specials, go to HysensNizzaPizza.com.

7.) Ranch Water — the “Unofficial Cocktail of West Texas” — now has its own national holiday as Texas-based RancH2O Spirits has registered April 11 as National Ranch Water Day. On Sunday, check out this low-sugar/low-carb canned concoction, a mix of tequila, lime, and soda water, at the Lobby Bar of the new Hotel Drover (200 Mule Alley Dr, 817-755-5557) in the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards from 11am to 11pm.

8.) Zalat Pizza (843 Foch St, 817-780-0420) has a new menu item debuting on Wednesday called the Nashville Hot Chicken & Pickle Pizza. This little number is available in 14-inch and 18-inch sizes. Featuring chicken, black pepper, garlic, mozzarella cheese, red onion, and crushed red pepper on a Nashville hot sauce base, it’s topped with two swirls of hot sauce and one of Sriracha, plus bread-and-butter pickle chips. To order for pickup, go to ZalatPizza.com. Delivery is also available through most third-party apps.