The crown jewel of Mule Alley in the Stockyards, the recently opened Hotel Drover (200 Mule Alley, 817-755-5557) offers rustic-luxe hotel rooms, Texas-themed event spaces, outdoor patios and gardens, and 97 West Kitchen & Bar, among other amenities. Hotel spokesperson Kayla Wilkie recently gave us a tour of the spacious facilities.

