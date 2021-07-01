The Texas Public Information Act guarantees public access to a wide range of government documents and information. When reporters and Texas residents run into open records roadblocks, they often rely on help from staff at the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas (FOIFT).

We spoke with FOIFT executive director Kelley Shannon about the basics of filing open records requests. Shannon told us about reforms her nonprofit is advocating for and how Fort Worth came to her group’s attention during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can view all of our previous shows on our IGTV channel @FortWorthWeekly