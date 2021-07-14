Thursday July 14, 2021

Kick off your weekend with a sense of humor every Thursday from 8:30pm to 10pm at the 325 Comedy Show — three professional comedians each doing 25-minute sets — at Hyena’s Comedy Nightclub (425 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-877-5233). Tonight’s performers are Ben Creed, John Brow, and Luis Juarez. Tickets are free with a reservation at HyenasComedyNightclub.com.

Friday July 15, 2021

At 9pm Fri-Sun thru Aug 8, Hip Pocket Theater (1950 Silver Creek Rd, Fort Worth, 817-246-9775) presents Pixie Posy by Lake Simons and John Dyer with music composed by Dyer. Inspired by fairy paintings, including “The Piper of Dreams,” “The Wounded Fawn,” and “Fairy Hordes Attacking a Bat,” and the famous Cottingley fairy photos, this production asks the audience to consider the wee ones that dance among us. “And turn that cloak, for fairy folks are in the oaks!” Tickets are $15-20 at HipPocket.org.

Saturday July 16, 2021

At 7:30pm Thu-Sat, plus 3pm Sat thru Aug 21, the Artisan Center Theater (444 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst, 817-284-1200) presents The Sound of Music. Inspired by the story of the Trapp Family Singers, this musical was the final collaboration between the famous writing team of Rodgers and Hammerstein. It became one of the world’s most beloved musicals, and the motion picture version became the most popular movie musical of all time. Tickets are $15-25 at ArtisanCT.com.

Sunday July 17, 2021

At 2:30pm in the Main Hall of the Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis St, Coppell, 972-304-7047), Theatre Coppell presents the final performance of AMON! The Ultimate Texan. (There are also 7:30pm shows Fri-Sat). This play — and its companion book — written by newspaper columnist Dave Lieber is based on the life of local media giant Amon G. Carter. The lobby gallery (where concessions will be sold) opens at 1:30pm. Tickets are $19-22 at CoppellArtsCenter.org.

Monday July 18, 2021

From noon to 7pm every day, it’s happy hour at the Yellow Rose Saloon (2811 Cherry Ln, Fort Worth, 817-812-8118). However, Monday is when you find the $4 Crown-and-downs. I do not doubt that the daily drink specials compelled our readers to vote for Yellow Rose when it won Best New Bar in our Best Of edition last year. (You know, in 2019. That’s “last year” in bar time, right?)

Tuesday July 19, 2021

At 10am-5pm Tue-Sat thru Aug 14, the Visual Art League of Lewisville presents Fresh Ideas 2021 — an annual juried exhibit highlighting works of all types by talented artists from across Texas — at The Gallery at Lewisville Grand Theater (100 N Charles St, Lewisville, 972-219-8446). This exhibit is free to attend. (VALL is an all-volunteer organization with community members who share an interest in the visual arts and fine crafts. The members have several exhibits each year.)

Wednesday July 20, 2021

Appointments are preferred but not required at the Museum of Neon Lights (2212 W Peter Smith St, Fort Worth, 817-841-9988). Just like beauty and fame, your time to take in the neon sights and do photo sessions at the world’s only selfie museum is fleeting. This exhibit is open only for three months, so drop by soon. Visit them 4pm-10pm tonight — or every Tue-Thu — or 4pm-11pm Fri-Sat or 4pm-9pm Sun. Tickets are $22 at MuseumofNeonLights.com. For more of a visual on this, go to Instagram.com/MuseumofNeonLights_.