North Texas’ first craft cocktail bar, The Usual (1408 W Magnolia Av, 817-810-0114), recently expanded its business hours. We sat down with the bar’s managing partner Jason Pollard to talk craft cocktails and some of the history of the Near Southside stalwart. Pollard made a few trendy cocktails that our videographer and I greedily sipped. It’s easy to see why this trailblazing bar is a regular winner in our annual Best Of awards. You can watch all of our past episodes on IGTV @FortWorthWeekly.