ARLINGTON

Arlington Music Hall

224 N Center, 817-226-4400

ArlingtonMusicHall.net

FRI 8/6: Haggard & Haggard: Tribute to our Father featuring Ben & Noel Haggard. SAT 8/7: Reflections of Patsy Cline. THU 8/12: The Lettermen. FRI 8/13: Jim Curry (John Denver Tribute). SAT 8/14: The Best of Motown, Bee Gees Gold Tribute & More.

BURLESON

Oscar’s Bar & Grill

1581 SW Wilshire, 817-447-7232

OscarsBurleson.com

FRI 8/6: Suzy & The Sissies w/Vanessa Leigh. SAT 8/7: QUEEN Legacy (Tribute to Freddie Mercury). FRI 8/13: In Halen (Van Halen Tribute) w/Missi St Thomas. SAT 8/14: Desperado (Eagles Tribute).

THE COLONY

Lava Cantina

5805 Grandscape Blvd, 214-618-6893

LavaCantina.com

WED 8/4: Tennessee Whisky (Chris Stapleton Tribute). THU 8/5: Dokken with George Lynch, The Electric Freedom. FRI 8/6: Dean Z (Elvis Tribute). SAT 8/7: The M80s. WED 8/11: Justin Champagne. THU 8/12: Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears. FRI 8/13: Pop 2K Tour featuring O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO, with host Lance Bass.

DALLAS

Three Links

2704 Elm St, 214-484-6011

ThreeLinksDeepEllum.com

SATURDAYS: Hern’s Country Saloon (2pm). MONDAYS: Knuckaround w/The Funky Knuckles & Friends. WED 8/4: Midnight Session. THU 8/5: The Goddamn Gallows. FRI 8/6: The Hellions. SAT 8/7: Tha Plug. SUN 8/8: CHEW. THU 8/12: Ours. FRI 8/13: Elm Street Tease.

Trees Dallas

2709 Elm St, 214-741-1122

TreesDallas.com

WED 8/4: Void Vator, Holy Death Trio. FRI 8/6: Mothership. SAT 8/7: Johnny Bee. WED 8/11: Deicide. FRI 8/13: Weedeater. SAT 8/14: Lucki.

FORT WORTH

Lola’s Trailerpark

2735 W 5th St, 817-759-9100

LolasFW.com

THURSDAYS: Blues Jam w/Holland K Smith & Playtown. SAT 8/7: John Stevens. SUN 8/8: Keegan & Katie & Friends. SAT 8/14: Casey Hess (day), Charlie Bassham & The Allstar Band (night). SUN 8/15: Rock N Roll Rummage Sale.

Main at Southside

1002 S Main St, 682-707-7774

MASSFW.com

WED 8/4: Carey Wolff. THU 8/5: Seer, Aliens Overhead, Brotherhood, Estacado. FRI 8/6: Crooked Bones, The Prof. Fuzz 63, Cool Jacket. SAT 8/7: Arenda Light, One-Eyed Monster, Ryker Hall. SUN 8/8: Popstar Drag Show. MON 8/9: Queer M.F. w/Smalltown. SAT 8/14: Country Westerns, Eric Osbourne, Same Brain.

The Post at River East

2925 Race St, 817-945-8890

ThePostAtRiverEast.com

WED 8/4: Jack Barksdale, Reilly Phillips. THU 8/5: Dadrock. FRI 8/6: Live Lunch w/Curtis McMurtry. SAT 8/7: Walt Wilkins, Marian Brackney. SUN 8/8: Matt Hilyer, Max & Heather Stalling. TUE 8/10: Neptune Locals, Cherry Mantis. FRI 8/13: Nathan Hamilton. SAT 8/14: Sam Morrow.

Rail Club Live

3101 Joyce Dr, 817-386-4309

RailClubLive.com

THU 8/5: Whiskeydick. FRI 8/6: Z-RO. SUN 8/8: Big Hutch. FRI 8/13: FOM, Towerhigh, Midnight Murder Show, Cutthroat Conspiracy. SAT 8/14: Cutthroat Conspiracy, Malconstruct, Iron Jaw, SOG, Prophecy.

The Ridglea

6025 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-738-9500

TheRidglea.com

FRI 8/6: Silence The Fear (theater), Where’s Harry? Live (lounge). SAT 8/7: Brasianna, Tribeth*t. FRI 8/13: Colton Hamilton Band. SAT 8/14: Solfshifter, White House, DJ Cruz.

Scat Jazz Lounge

111 W 4th St, 817-870-9100

ScatLounge.com

THU 8/5: Brad Williams Quartet. FRI 8/6: The Tim Ishii Quartet. SAT 8/7: Sheran Keyton & The Joe Rogers Trio. THU 8/12: Pete Clagett. FRI 8/13: Quamon Fowler. SAT 8/14: Alex Blair.

Tulips FTW

112 St Louis Av, 817-367-9798

TulipsFTW.com

THU 8/5: Pablo & The Hemphill 7. FRI 8/6: Nightshade Burlesque featuring Mississippi Bastard Project. SAT 8/7: Kody West. WED 8/11: Lo-Fi Beats to Study to. THU 8/12: The Cush, Hot Knife. FRI 8/13: Lost Dog Street Band. SAT 8/14: The Polarity. SUN 8/15: Tune-Yards w/Salami Rose Joe Louis.

HALTOM CITY

The Haltom Theater

5601 E Belknap St, 817-677-8243

HaltomTheater.com

WED 8/4: Madison Paige. FRI 8/5: Torchfest Day 1 w/Earthgazer. SAT 8/6: Torchfest Day 2 w/The Order of Elijah. SUN 8/8: Torchfest Day 3 w/Koninssor. FRI 8/13: Friday the 13th Massacre w/Tyler Berry. SAT 8/14: Gored In The Heart of Texas Fest. SUN 8/15: Tops Off Variety Shhh-Oh.

MANSFIELD

Fat Daddy’s

781 W Debbie Ln, 817-453-0188

FatDaddysLive.com

MONDAYS: Free World Poker Night. THU 8/5: Texas Floyd (Pink Floyd Tribute). FRI 8/6: Kid Kentucky & The American Baddass Band (Kid Rock Tibute, inside), DJ Train Wreck (patio). SAT 8/8: Back in Black (AC/DC Tribute) w/Bullitt. THU 8/12: Keith Mitchell Band. FRI 8/13: Def Leggend w/Rokken (Def Leppard & Dokken Tributes). SAT 8/14: Rebel Yell (Billy Idol Tribute) w/Mentl Health.

ON THE AIR

Local Radio Shows

THU: The Local Show with Amy Miller, 7-8pm on KXT (91.7). SUN: The Paul Slavens Show, 8pm on KXT (91.7). SUN: Reckless Rock Radio, 10-12mid on KNON (89.3 FM). SUN: Loud & Local with Debbie Sexton, 11pm-12mid on KEGL (97.1 FM).

To submit your events, email Jennifer@fwweekly.com.