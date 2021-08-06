Trevor Sales, owner of Brix Barbecue (218 Bryan Av, 219-363-62100), recently announced that his popular food truck will have a brick-and-mortar home by spring 2021. We met Sales at the new location, which neighbors the music venue Main at South Side. Sales talked about his barbecue journey, the origin story behind his famous Brix Burger, and why he chose to keep the Near Southside as homebase for his restaurant. While the new location is under construction, you can enjoy his superlative ’cue via his food truck on Saturdays and Sundays at his Bryan Ave food truck location. You can watch all of our past episodes on IGTV @FortWorthWeekly.